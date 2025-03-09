Jeremy Clarkson has said his Diddly Squat Farm has been the target of thieves as girlfriend Lisa Hogan confirms they are “thick into filming” season five.

The 64-year-old presenter - whose Amazon Prime show 'Clarkson's Farm' details his efforts to run a farm with no prior experience - called in police after he realised thieves were eyeing up the 400 hectare site.

Writing in his column for The Sun, Jeremy said: "Two weeks ago, five men in a van came into the farmyard. They checked out the security cameras and asked Kaleb [Cooper] how many dogs were on the site. I reported this to the police who said the plates on the van had been cloned.

“More worryingly, on two separate nights in the last week, a drone has been spotted, scouting the house and the farmyard. The police say it does look like we are being recced by wrong ’uns and that we should ensure our security systems are up to scratch.”

However, Jeremy insisted his noisy guinea fowl - gifted to him by his daughter and son-in-law in revenge for the noisy toys he buys for his grandaughter - would be enough to scare off the thieves. He wrote: "Oh trust me on this. They are. Anyone who tries to burgle us is going to have their eardrums turned into a blood-speckled gooey mush."

Amazon Prime recently announced that the fourth season of 'Clarkson's Farm' will premiere this May, with a fifth series already commissioned. In fact, Jeremy’s girlfriend, 51-year-old Lisa Hogan revealed they were already “thick into filming season five” in a recent social media post.

Lisa, who features heavily in the show, appeared in a short clip posted on the official Diddly Squat Farm Shop Instagram page, showing the Clarkson’s Farm emblem in the background. “We are already thick into filming season five,” said Lisa.

“We were filming yesterday and going along in the tractor in a field by the hens and there is this little white blob on the road. Lo and behold it was a lamb. Just popped out right there and then, so cute.”

The Diddly Squat Farm Shop recently reopened after being closed for two months. In the video, Lisa added: ““Here behind us you can sit, have a pint, look at the sheep and maybe watch a lamb being born.”

On March 1, fans queued up for hours to get into the shop after its ‘mystery’ closure with people from across the world hoping to pick up produce or memorabilia from the famous farm.