Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It has been a year full of ups and downs for former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson but will he end 2024 with a proposal?

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And by his side every step of the way has been longterm partner Lisa Hogan. In January the couple were in the audience for Kaleb Cooper’s ‘The World According To Kaleb’ tour at Cheltenham’s Everyman Theatre which the breakout Clarkson’s Farm star described as “actually quite emotional”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In May, Clarkson and the Diddly Squat team returned to screens for the highly-anticipated third series of Clarkson’s Farm on Prime Video. Set in the wilds of rural Oxfordshire. In an interview with The Sunday Times Clarkson revealed that “behind the scenes everything that could go wrong has gone wrong” due to a number of issues including changing weather conditions.

The former Top Gear presenter pivoted to look after pigs after struggling to rear sheep and cows as he felt they would bring “a bit of genuine happiness”. However, he said that it was initially “unbelievably sad” as many of the piglets died, saying: “I’ve never seen Lisa so upset. The film crew looked shellshocked.

“We had a catastrophically high level of deaths and I was desperately worried we were doing something wrong, but it turned out we weren’t, it was just that pigs are bad mothers – the sandy and black (breed) particularly so. That’s why it’s a rare breed.”

Will Jeremy Clarkson propose to Lisa Hogan this festive season? | Getty Images

After a failed attempt to open a restaurant at the farm, in August Clarkson unveiled his latest business venture, The Farmer’s Dog pub, just down the road in Asthall, near Burford. Again, he was flanked by girlfriend Hogan along with fellow stars from his hit Amazon show, Kaleb, Charlie Ireland and Gerald Cooper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it was all the way back in April that Hogan mentioned her hopes of getting engaged to her partner of seven years. In an interview with The Sunday Times it was revealed the topic of proposing was brought up while the couple were out on a walk.

Clarkson reportedly told Hogan he had a “big surprise” for her and after she asked if it was a proposal, he apparently pretended not to hear and instead showed her a fallen willow tree bursting back into life. After she followed up about the proposal, he said: “I’ll think about the proposal, OK? I’m not ready yet.”

Discussing the exchange, Hogan said: “I just thought I might surprise him.”

When asked if she had taken advantage of February 29 to do a leap year proposal, when women typically propose, she added: “Jeremy doesn’t think I proposed but he wasn’t wearing his hearing aids, so no-one will know.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fanning the flames of an imminent proposal, earlier this month Hogan posted a series of romantic pictures to Instagram, marking eight years since she met Clarkson. Pictures included the pair cuddling on a boat which Hogan captioned: "8 years today, I met @jeremyclarkson1."

The second image featured the two enjoying time at home where Clarkson has wrapped his arms around Hogan as she smiles at the camera. Clarkson responded to the post with a series of love heart emojis.

Clarkson is no stranger to marriage, previously briefly married to Alexandra James and later to Frances Cain, with whom he has three children. Whether Hogan will make wife number three remains to be seen but the stage is certainly set for popping the big question this festive season.