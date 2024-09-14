Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lisa Hogan, the partner of Jeremy Clarkson, has opened up about a near death experience she had while in a plane flying to London.

The plane she was in was forced to make a crash landing on the A40 dual carriageway. During the landing, the plane crashed through an airfield fence and into a van.

The incident happened in 1997 when she was flying back from the Spanish island Mallorca - and it is believed that she was living on the island at the time. She was filming the comedy Fierce Creatures, written and produced by Monty Python star John Cleese.

She told the Irish Independent: "We took off from Palma and I thought everything was fine for a while. The captain had tried to make me sit in a certain part of the plane.

Lisa Hogan, the partner of Jeremy Clarkson, has opened up about a near death experience she had while in a plane flying to London. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

"I insisted on sitting where I was, which was just as well because that was the area where the van came through when we crashed and I would have been killed instantly." Hours after the crash, it is believed that Lisa booked another flight to return to Mallorca.

Lisa, an Irish former model and actress, was born in Dublin and met Jeremy Clarkson at a party through mutual friends. The pair are believed to have been together for around seven years.

She has since become a main character in the show, Clarkson's Farm, which is a documentary series aboutJeremy Clarksonand his farm in the Cotswolds.