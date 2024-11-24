Queen Camilla secret Clarkson’s Farm fan says son Tom Parker Bowles

Queen Camilla has been outed as a secret Clarkson’s Farm fan by son, Tom Parker Bowles.

Queen Camilla is a fan of fellow landowner Jeremy Clarkson's Amazon TV show, it has been revealed. The royal has been outed as a Clarkson's Farm fan by son, Tom Parker Bowles.

Clarkson's Farm follows the former Top Gear star as he negotiates his role as a farmer after purchasing a multi-million pound estate on the Oxfordshire/Gloucestershire border.

Queen Camilla has been outed as a secret Clarkson’s Farm fan by son, Tom Parker Bowles. | Getty Images

The revelation came after Clarkson last week led a farmers' protest against Government plans to introduce inheritance tax on farm estates.

Thousands of farmers descended on the capital to protest the proposals, which would see people pay tax of 20% on inheritance over £1 million - which experts say translates to around £3m for a farming couple - with the Government claiming it would affect around 500 farms each year.

Clarkson himself previously told The Times he had purchased his farm in part to avoid paying inheritance tax.

Away from the protest, Queen Camilla will be delighted to know a fifth series of Clarkson's Farm has been commissioned by Amazon, and is set to hit screens in May next year.

She previously praised Clarkson's impact on highlighting the challenges of farming, saying in a 2022 ITV documentary: “He made people realise how difficult farming is. I think some people see farming as cows sitting in the meadow on a beautiful day and they don’t realise the work and the difficulties that are behind it.”