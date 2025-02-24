Danny Dyer has revealed Jeremy Clarkson inspired him to pursue his latest business venture.

Jeremy Clarkson has been revealed as the unlikely inspiration for cockney geezer Danny Dyer’s latest business venture. The EastEnders star said the success of Clarkson’s Farm convinced him to follow his dreams, not of farming, but of running a caravan site.

The 47-year-old has invested in a project on the Isle Of Sheppey in Kent, after reminiscing about his childhood holidays in the UK, alongside 28-year-old daughter Dani. The venture will also feature in a new Sky TV series, The Dyers’ Caravan Park.

Speaking on The Jonathan Ross Show on Friday (February 21), Mr Dyer explained why caravans and why now. He said: “I'm going to invest some dough into a caravan site.

“I went to caravans on my holiday as a kid - Canvey Island. Caravans are a thing for me, it's very much about nostalgia. I‘ve seen Jeremy Clarkson is cracking on with his farm so I'm going to try and run a caravan site and bring back the British holidays.”

In the show, coming to Sky Max and Now later this year, the father and daughter duo soon realise they have their work cut out as they face dodgy plumbing, demanding customers and rogue acts, all while attempting to reinvigorate the restaurant menu.

Phil Edgar-Jones, executive director of unscripted originals at Sky, said: “The great British holiday is about to get a turbo-charged makeover like never before as The Dyers’ Caravan Park prepares to open its gates. If anyone can make caravanning cool again it’s Danny and Dani, and we cannot wait to see them bring the fun.”

The six-part series will be produced by Expectation, the company behind Clarkson’s Farm, Miracles and Dynamo Is Dead. Ben Wicks, creative director of entertainment, said: “We are thrilled about working with Danny and Dani Dyer as they try to save the great British summer holiday.

“Their passion for caravanning is unlimited, yet their experience of running a caravan park is extremely limited. Based on our extensive research, running a caravan park, if you don’t know what you are doing, is quite frankly a nightmare.

“We feel this is the perfect setting for a series as rich in comedy, jeopardy and warmth – even if the weather isn’t – and we’re delighted that Sky feel the same.”

Dyer’s TV career has seen him present hooliganism documentary series The Real Football Factories and BBC game show The Wall, along with playing Queen Vic landlord Mick Carter in EastEnders.

His 28-year-old daughter shot to fame after winning the fourth series of Love Island alongside Jack Fincham, and is now engaged to West Ham United and England footballer Jarrod Bowen.