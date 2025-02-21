Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay says that his new restaurant is being plagued by cat burglars.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The TV chef and restaurateur, 58, recently launched Lucky Cat 22 Bishopsgate by Gordon Ramsay – which has the beckoning Japanese cat models called maneki-neko.

But the star, known for his Hell’s Kitchen and Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares reality TV programmes. told ITV’s The Jonathan Ross Show he had issues with couples entering the toilets together, and also revealed he had a lot of thefts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “The cats are getting stolen. There were 477 stolen last week – they cost £4.50 each.”

Gordon Ramsay | FOX Image Collection via Getty I

This amount would mean a total of £2,146.50 which Ramsay has lost financially during one week.

Reflecting on his more than 80 restaurants globally, he said: “It does get a bit scary, in terms of how big it is and the global impact. The team are incredible and there are some amazing chefs throughout.

“Opening in 1998 Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, I would never have thought it would be here today – this year we celebrated 24 years at three star Michelin.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, Ramsay spoke about the upcoming nuptials of his daughter, Holly Ramsay, and Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty – saying they are planning a “Christmas wedding”.

He said that Peaty, who competed on the 19th series of Strictly Come Dancing, did not seek his permission but did talk to him about the engagement.

Ramsay said: “He’s (Adam) so down to earth and so focused and disciplined. He sat us down in Cornwall. He said ‘Holly is just the perfect woman. I’d like to get your blessing – from you and Tana for her hand in marriage’. It was that sort of amazing moment. Everything went quiet. As a future son-in-law, we couldn’t ask for anyone better.”

YouTuber Holly and the three-time Olympic gold medal winner announced their engagement in September, shortly after he returned to competing for the Paris Olympics, earning a silver medal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year, Ramsay’s pub in the York & Albany near Regent’s Park, north London was taken over by squatters, before they later left.

The Jonathan Ross Show also sees former EastEnders actor Danny Dyer, Ugly Betty star Vanessa Williams, Babygirl actor Harris Dickinson, Olympic runner Keely Hodgkinson and singer Joan Armatrading on the show.

The City Of London Police has confirmed it has not received any reports of theft from the restaurant.

The Jonathan Ross Show airs on Saturday at 9.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.