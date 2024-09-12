Holly Ramsay, daughter of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey, has announced her engagement to Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty.

The happy couple, who are believed to have been together for a little over a year, made it official while on holiday. Holly, 24, shared snaps on Instagram of the two, moments after the Olympic gold medallist popped the question. Telling her almost 380,000 followers the news, she said: “I am marrying my best friend. I truly cannot put into words how I am feeling right now.

“I still remember how big my smile was the morning I got home from my first date with you. Thank you for letting the little girl inside of me feel loved, seen and happier than ever. I love you & I cannot wait to be your wife.”

Holly had been in attendance alongside Adam’s son at the Paris Olympics, during which the swimmer won a silver medal for the 100m breaststroke during his comeback appearance. Adam welcomed his son with ex-partner Eirianedd Munro in September 2020, whom he broke up with in 2022.

Topping off her Instagram statement with a bible verse, Holly added: “I promise to always be there with you and George, I’m so greatful [sic] to be in his life and I cannot wait for more. Everything is better with you. Everything has been better since you. Here’s to forever.”

Her famous dad was one of the first to the comments to congratulate the soon-to-be-wed couple. Gordon said: Congratulations to you both ! We’re over the moon and enjoy this moment ! Welcome to the family @adam_peaty.” Proud mum Tilly added: “Couldn’t be happier for you both!! I love you guys.”

Other celeb friends of Holly and Adam’s flooded the comments with well-wishes. The swimmer’s former Strictly Come Dancing co-stars sent their congratulations, including Nikita Kuzmin who said: “Yessss congrats guyssss❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ so happy for you two.”

Fellow Olympian Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix added her congratulations, while Giovanna Fletcher said: “Oh my!!!! I’m so happy for you both! Your love makes me smile! Congratulations you beautiful humans!”