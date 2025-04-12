Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A chart-topping pop star says she feels "no shame" over using weight-loss medication.

Meghan Trainor and her husband, actor Daryl Sabara, have both turned to Mounjaro - a prescription medication typically used to treat type 2 diabetes - in an effort to lose weight, and Meghan has insisted she doesn't have any regrets about her decision.

The 'All About That Bass' hitmaker - who has been married to Daryl since 2018 - said on the 'Workin’ On It' podcast: "We heard more and more of our friends - and even our doctors - were on Mounjaro and Ozempic."

Meghan Trainor attends the 2025 Billboard Women in Music

The singer and Daryl decided to try the medication after learning that it has "less side effects" than other weight-loss drugs. Meghan joked: "Daryl and I both do everything together."

Despite this, Meghan stressed that it wasn't an easy fix, explaining that she still needed to work hard in the gym in order to lose weight.

She said: "We were like, ‘We have to make sure we don’t lose muscle that we worked so hard gaining all those years'. We stay in the gym, we work out, we eat right, and we just noticed that we were less hungry.”

Daryl Sabara and Meghan Trainor

Meghan previously addressed her weight-loss after her slimmed-down appearance at the Billboard Women in Music event in March attracted attention.

Meghan wrote on Instagram: "Feeling so honored to be recognized by @billboard Women in Music as a Hitmaker - what a dream! But it’s a little disheartening that so many of the questions (and comments) were focused on my body instead of my music, my passion, or the decade of hard work that got me here. This is what it’s like to be a woman in the music industry.

"No, I don’t look like I did 10 years ago. I’ve been on a journey to be the healthiest, strongest version of myself for my kids and for me. I’ve worked with a dietician, made huge lifestyle changes, started exercising with a trainer, and yes, I used science and support (shoutout to Mounjaro!) to help me after my 2nd pregnancy. And I’m so glad I did because I feel great.

"Here’s to celebrating talent, growth, and the power of putting yourself first. Let’s keep shifting the convo to what REALLY matters. With love (sic)"