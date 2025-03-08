Meghan Trainor is "obsessed" with the results of her recent boob job, saying her breasts now look like “twin sisters” instead of “distant cousins”.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 31-year-old singer, who shares sons Riley, three, and Barry, 20 months, with husband Daryl Sabara, recently underwent the procedure and shared the exciting news on Instagram as part of a paid advertisement. She said: “I have big news to share. I got my boobs done!"

She explained her motivation for the surgery, saying, "As you know, I'm in a super busy chapter of my life. I've been touring, working, and mommying really hard. So recently, I've decided to do something just for me. After having two kids, living a healthier lifestyle, and losing weight, I couldn't be happier with my decision."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trainor has been open about struggling with her body image, particularly with how her breasts looked before the procedure. "I've always struggled with loving my boobs before I got them done, because they were never even (and) were always sagging my whole life. These breast implants are the only ones in the world with smooth silk, a surface designed to minimise inflammation so the tissue around the implant stays soft. Honestly, they look and feel amazing."

Encouraging others to seek medical advice before undergoing similar procedures, Trainor praised her implants from Motiva, saying, "I love my results so much. My breasts look fuller, completely natural, and they complement my body proportions beautifully. They are finally twin sisters and not distant cousins."

The singer also shared before-and-after clips of herself singing Lady Gaga's 'Abracadabra' to showcase the changes, captioning her post, "OBSESSED."

Trainor had previously spoken about her plans for surgery, admitting in November that breastfeeding had left her with "saggy sacks."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on her 'Workin' On It' podcast, she said, "I’m getting a boob job. My mommy boobies were full of milk and now they’re empty and then they’re full of milk and now they’re empty. They got big, they got small, they got big, they got small."

She continued, "I’ve lost some weight and I have, like, saggy sacks as boobs. What’s really difficult is when I’m trying on all these amazing outfits for tour and for shows coming up, I have to wear the most supportive bras. It could ruin the outfit and they squeeze my sides. I’ve always joked and said for years, like, ‘I can’t wait till I can get a boob job!"

Meghan Trainor is "obsessed" with the results of her recent boob job, saying her breasts now look like “twin sisters” instead of “distant cousins”. | Meghan Trainor on Instagram

The 'To The Moon' singer said the procedure was something she had wanted for years and expected it to give her a "huge confidence" boost. "I have wanted this my whole life. So, I’m gonna have boobies that don’t look at the floor and it’s gonna be huge. They’re not gonna be big, sorry, they’re going to be tiny. I mean, it’s going to be huge for my confidence."

While many applauded her transparency, her announcement did not sit well with some fans who accused her of doing the procedure for free in return for a promotion. One said: “Why do celebs who can afford things like this get it for free?! Insanity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another said her decision to go under the knife has made her lose “the identity she once preached.” One said: “The self-proclaimed “Love Yourself” anthem girl has been swept into veneers, Botox, hair extensions, heavy makeup, and breast implants—losing the very identity she once preached.

“Your music, buried under layers of vocal production, lacks the authenticity you once claimed. It’s almost impressive how completely you’ve abandoned who you said you were, catfishing your way into a persona that feels more like a carefully curated illusion than a real person. The only difference now is that you don’t need a filter—your body has been permanently altered to fit the illusion. That’s a shame.”