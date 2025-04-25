Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former The Only Way Is Essex star Ella Rae Wise has spoken out following her eviction from Celebrity Big Brother, saying she is "glad" she will never have to see fellow housemate Mickey Rourke again.

Speaking to ITV’s Lorraine, Ella, 24, said she felt uncomfortable after the Bafta-winning actor used sexually suggestive language towards her inside the house. “I just didn’t appreciate it, and that’s all it was," Ella said. "I feel that, for me, I just had distance from Mickey, and that was okay, and at the end of the day, it’s just one of them things. I didn’t appreciate what he said, and that’s what it is, and that’s how it’s got to be. And I’m just glad that I’ve never got to see him again.”

When asked if other housemates shared her feelings, she responded, “I think a few of us do feel like that way, yeah.” Ella said she believed she handled the situation appropriately. “It was a difficult situation to be in, but I feel like I handled myself really well. And just let it be whatever it is, and just kept my distance,” she added.

On her experience, Ella said: “It’s been good. It’s been nice to get back to reality, see friends and see family. It’s been nice to be home.” She spoke about the emotional toll of being away from her loved ones and isolated from the outside world, explaining, “For me, I am so close to my parents and so close to my friends and being out of source with the outside world, it was a hell of a lot – so that was really overwhelming for me.”

Ella admitted that the intense environment was harder than she expected. “I didn’t expect it to be as hard as what it was,” she said. "I’m quite an emotional person so to be vulnerable in situations like that, I sort of thought ‘am I crying too much?’ but I was just being me.”

Ella Rae Wise was the fifth housemate to be evicted in Celebrity Big Brother | ITV/Initial TV

Mickey, 72, known for his roles in The Wrestler and Sin City, was removed from Celebrity Big Brother after what ITV described as "further use of inappropriate language" and "instances of unacceptable behaviour," which included making "sexual language" comments towards Ella.

During her time in the diary room, Ella told Big Brother: "(It) just makes me feel on edge. I don’t like the jokes, like the sexual jokes being made towards me. I’m a young girl and I’m not a piece of meat."

Following complaints, Mickey was informed about his behaviour by Big Brother. He apologised, saying: “I stepped over the line. And I take responsibility for doing the wrong thing. Because I lost my temper, and I’ve been trying to work on it my whole life and I wish I would have had better self-control and I’m very sorry.”

Mickey's time in the house was marked by other incidents, including upsetting Dance Moms star JoJo Siwa with comments about her sexuality, and becoming aggressive towards Love Island contestant Chris Hughes during a shopping task, telling him not to "f**** eyeball"** him.

What did Mickey Rourke say to Ella Mae Wise?

During a scene which aired in last night’s episode, the housemates were taking part in a pirate-themed task when Ella approached the kitchen where a group of housemates, including Mickey, were sitting.

Ella told the group: "I have instructions for us all. We're not allowed in the bedroom, no one is allowed to touch the crisps or sweets." Mickey replied: “I don’t like them anyway.”

She then told Mickey: “You’ve got to come with me.” Mickey shocked viewers with his lewd and vulgar response, asking the 24-year-old: “Come in me?”

Ella initially brushed the comment off, responding: “No, come with me.” Fellow housemate Danny Beard immediately told Mickey that “you can’t make them jokes”. The moment also shocked EastEnders actress Patsy Palmer, who said: "See that's what happens, I've just started to be his mate and then something slips out and I'm like..."

Viewers watched on as Ella came to terms with the comment the Hollywood veteran had made to her. The TOWIE star was in tears as she told Patsy that his words had made her feel “very uneasy”, adding that she was “not a piece of meat”.

The Celebrity Big Brother finalists for this season have been confirmed as JoJo Siwa, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner Danny Beard, singer Chesney Hawkes, Coronation Street star Jack P Shepherd, reality TV star Chris Hughes, and comedian Donna Preston.

The final will air at 9pm on Friday on ITV1. Lorraine airs weekdays from 9am on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.