The final of Celebrity Big Brother takes place this evening, with the winner of the series set to be crowned.

Presenters AJ Odudu and Will Best will host the live grand final this evening (April 25), with six housemates in the running to be named the 2025 Celebrity Big Brother winner.

This series has already seen major moments, including the controversy and subsequent removal of hollywood legend Mickey Rourke, denials of a feud between Patsy Palmer and Angellica Bell, as well as drama around the friendship between former Love Island star Chris Hughes and singer and dancer JoJo Siwa.

Now, all that is left is to pick a winner to round off the series. Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s final episode.

What time is Celebrity Big Brother final on TV?

The final of Celebrity Big Brother will air live from 9pm on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player.

Celebrity Big Brother Late & live will follow the main show at 10.30pm on ITV2, where the finalists and the winner will catch to hosts AJ and Will about their time in the house.

How long is the Celebrity Big Brother final?

The final is set to be on screens until 10.30pm. With six housemates remaining, we will see the celebrities evicted throughout the evening, alongside scenes from the final day inside the house, before the winner is revealed.

Post-eviction interviews will take place throughout the show. Viewers have welcomed the change this year that has seen interviews take place in the main show rather than the Late & Live companion show. One fan took to X (formerly Twitter) to say: “Having the exit interviews back in the main show and on the main stage is PERFECT!!”

Another added: “It was an extremely good decision to bring back the Eviction interviews to the Main Show. Having a freshly evicted housemates first interview on a side show was so stupid.”

Who is in the final of Celebrity Big Brother?

The finalists of Celebrity Big Brother 2025 were confirmed following Tuesday’s triple eviction. The finalists are:

Chris Hughes

JoJo Siwa

Danny Beard

Donna Preston

Chesney Hawkes

Jack P Shepherd