JoJo Siwa shocked Celebrity Big Brother viewers last night when she revealed that a stalker sent her a bomb and sex toys in the post when she was just 12 years old.

The singer and dancer, 21, was speaking in the Diary Room when she opened up about the weirdest items she had ever received in the post. JoJo revealed that a “bizarre stalker” had been jailed after sending her dangerous items in the post.

JoJo told Big Brother: “The weirdest thing I've ever had delivered to me.. a bomb. I had a crazy, crazy stalker and he sent me loads of things - sex toys, knives. But he sent me a bomb, a man-made bomb. And that got him put in prison for five whole years.”

The former Dance Moms star added that the ordeal was “very scary”, adding: “I was little, I was only 13, 12? I would've been 12 or 13, he got out when I was 17.

“At the time it was very scary. Obviously now still, it's very scary, but I have an incredible team around me who protect and handle things like that the way they need to. But yeah, scary.”

Viewers were shocked by JoJo’s revelation. One person took to X (formerly Twitter) to say: “JoJo being sent an actual bomb in the post is not what I expected to hear. Actually insane.”

Another added: “People were so mean to JoJo when she was 12/13 for being cringe and here she is casually mentioning that someone tried to BOMB HER HOUSE and sent her knives??? I’m so sorry that people were so cruel to a literal child.”

NBC News named JoJo’s stalker as 46-year-old Phoenix Sundown, who was sentenced to three years in prison in January 2016 after sending “obscene matter” to the star and her Dance Moms co-star Maddie Ziegler, who was also 12 years old at the time. Sundown, who also had a tattoo of Jojo on his neck, later told ABC 10 that he believed the young girls were speaking to him in code with their social media posts.

Later in the same episode, Chesney Hawkes revealed that he had also had a terrifying stalker moment at the height of his fame, when a crazed fan climbed through his cat flap and took photographs of his home before asking him to sign them. The One and Only chart-topper told Big Brother: “I once was outside the house and we used to have girls gather outside the house, and I was just leaving, signing a few things, taking a few photos and a young girl came up to me and handed me an envelope.

“And she said ‘would you sign these, please?’ And I opened up the envelope, took out these photos that had just been developed - that’s how long ago it was - and I was like ‘That’s the inside of my bedroom’. I looked at the next one and said ‘That’s the inside of my parents’ bedroom’.

“I was like ‘Where did you get these?’. She said ‘Yeah, while you were out, I just came in through the cat flap and just took pictures inside the house.’ She’s like, ‘That’s alright isn’t it?’. And I was just like ‘It’s probably... it’s definitely not OK to break and enter into our house, so don’t do that again.’”