Celebrity Big Brother housemate Angellica Bell opened up about her experience in being axed from The Martin Lewis Money Show during her final moments in the house.

The TV presenter, 49, was in tears in the Diary Room last night (April 22) as she revealed the impact that leaving the ITV money advice show had on her. Angellica had been co-host on The Martin Lewis Money Show Live from 2017 until 2023.

Viewers of the hit money advice show were left confused when the show returned in late 2023 with angellica no where to be seen. The star was replaced as co-host by Janette Kwakye.

Angellica opened up about the sudden career move in scenes shown before her eviction from the Celebrity Big Brother house last night. She told Big Brother: “It’s probably the best thing I've done in a long time. Before I came in here, I was a little bit scared.

TV presenter Angellica Bell revealed that her sacking from The Martin Lewis Money Show Live 'took a long time to get over' during a Diary Room session in Celebrity Big Brother. | ITV

“The press were asking if I'd talk about the Martin Lewis show and stuff. It took me a long time to get over that. I'm so grateful to all the audience that messaged me about it and also to other celebrities who contacted me and stuff.

“It was those messages and support that got me through. That's why I wanted to come on the show to tap into my old self. It has taken a long, long time. I think I've found myself again being here. Every cloud.”

Why did Angellica Bell leave The Martin Lewis Money Show?

Reports surfaced in 2023 that Angellica had been “secretly sacked” from The Martin lewis Money Show. Viewers had grown to know her as part of the production on the show, often offering up questions the public had for main host Martin Lewis.

However, when the show returned for its 13th series in October 2023, Janette Kwakye was instead shown alongside Martin, with no explanation for Angellica’s departure.

At the time, it reported that Angellica had been sacked due to a perceived conflict of interest. Angellica signed up to take part in Channel 5’s The Gadget Show, which had been rebranded as ‘Shop Smart, Save Money’, which producers reported saw as a clash with her work on The Martin Lewis Money Show.

Angellica was said to have been blindsided when reports hit the press saying that she had been dropped from the show, with bosses informing the former CBBC star that she would not be returning only days before the new series kicked off.

A source close to the show told The Sun at the time: "Angellica was a valued part of the team having joined in series seven, but, given the importance of maintaining a clear, individual and distinct identity for the show it was felt that her new role meant she would not be offered a new contract to continue on the Martin Lewis Money Show Live.

“The Martin Lewis Money Show Live production team did not become aware that Angelica's new show would be called Shop Smart, Save Money until that programme was announced to the media in late September, with filming for it involving Angellica having already started prior to that. An amicable discussion was held with her regarding the situation."

However, other sources claimed that those involved with production were “stunned” by bosses axing Angellica without discussing the situation with her first. A source told The Sun: "Everyone is stunned by the move - no one saw it coming.

"Angellica has been an integral part of the show since 2017 so for her to be bumped off air with no warning is crazy. Staff have naturally been talking and find the whole thing really awkward and unfair, but Martin is trying to keep out of it as it wasn't up to him.

"Bosses say due to The Gadget Show's rebranding as Shop Smart, Save Money concerns about editorial contradictions were raised, but in reality the decision had nothing to do with Angellica.

"Many staff feel at the very least bosses could have given her warning or an option as to which show she wanted to continue with."