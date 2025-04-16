Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Celebrity Big Brother may feel like it has only just begun but the grand final is just around the corner.

Thirteen celebrities joined the famous Big Brother house on April 7 and three stars have already left the show. Ex-MP Michael Fabricant and daytime talkshow legend Trisha Goddard have both been evicted while Hollywood actor Mickey Rourke was removed from the house for aggressive behaviour and inappropriate language.

This series has not been short on drama, from Mickey’s repeated formal warnings and his confrontation with ex-Love Island star Chris Hughes, to Chris’s close bond with singer and former child star JoJo Siwa.

The nominations and evictions are beginning to come thick and fast too, with the next eviction only a couple of days away. With this series in full flow, ITV has confirmed when the grand final will take place, and it’s only over a week away.

The live final will air on from 9pm on Friday, April 25. It will broadcast live on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player.

This means that the series will run for a total of 19 days, which is the same as last year’s revival series but shorter than other celebrity editions of the iconic reality show. Two of the previous series on Channel 5 ran for 32 days, the longest run in Celebrity Big Brother history.

As for who will make the final, current frontrunners to be crowned winner according to Oddschecker.com include Danny Beard, Jack P. Shepherd, JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes at the time of writing. Danny is currently favourite to walk away with the title with odds of 15/8.

Celebrity Big Brother continues at 9pm Mondays to Fridays and 10pm on Sundays on ITV1, STV, ITVX, and STV Player.