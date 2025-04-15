Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A mysterious end to last night’s episode of Celebrity Big Brother had viewers all asking the same question.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fans have been watching over the past week as housemates Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa continue to grow closer, in a friendship that has so far included everything from sharing jokes to lounging in bed together.

The pair’s close bond has raised eyebrows for some viewers, who have branded their interactions as “flirty” despite JoJo identifying as a lesbian and having a partner on the outside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In last night’s episode (April 14), JoJo was seen sleeping on the floor next to Chris’s bed in the closing moments of the show. After flicking a sleeping Chris on the elbow and saying that there was “no way you’re asleep”, JoJo took his hand and appeared to spell out a message to the former Love Island star.

Viewers never found out what was written on Chris’s hand or what JoJo’s message to her friend was, but the former child star uttered a phrase that added to the mystery of the moment. After finishing her message on Chris’s hand, she told him: “It makes sense, just think about it.”

The moment has sent fans wild, speculating what JoJo may have said to Chris. Some think that the star may have spelled out Ella’s name, who she appeared to have a brewing feud with JoJo in the house.

Viewers think that The Only Way Is Essex star may be jealous of JoJo and Chris’s bond after a suspected romance between Ella and Chris did not come to fruition. Ella pointed out how irritated she gets by JoJo’s behaviour and later nominated Chris for eviction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Viewers voiced their confusion with Ella’s view, with one saying: “Ella’s sudden vendetta against JoJo is weird. Another added: “Ella is so bitter towards JoJo and Chris I am howling.”

Other fans think that JoJo may have written an ‘I love you’ or something similar signifying her strong bond with Chris.

What viewers are united on, however, is that JoJo’s secret message likely constitutes a rule-break inside the house. Housemates are usually forbidden from speaking in code or via secret messages to other housemates.

JoJo and possibly Chris could face punishment for the moment, just one day after Chris found himself in the Celebrity Wheelie Bin Of Shame for discussing nomination during a conversation with Donna.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One fan said: “Wait though… isn’t Jojo writing on Chris’s hand technically a rule break as well?” Another added: “I mean I want to know what [the message] was too but SURELY that's a rule break?!”

To find out whether JoJo and Chris face will face punishment, and possibly even find out what JoJo wrote on his hand, tune into Celebrity Big Brother’s live eviction tonight at 9pm on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player.