The three housemates facing eviction from the Celebrity Big Brother house have been revealed.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Viewers watched last night as Jack, Patsy and Trisha were confirmed as the three at-risk housemates in tonight’s live eviction (April 15). One person will leave the house during the live episode, following in the footsteps of first evictee Michael Fabricant and Mickey Rourke, who was removed from the house earlier this week.

Patsy received the highest amount of nominations from the group. Her six nominations came from Angellica, Chesney, Chris, Danny, JoJo and Trisha. Jack and Trisha both earned four nominations each with Angellica, Danny, Donna and Trisha voting for Jack, and Chris, Chesney, Ella and Patsy voting for Trisha.

Patsy and Trisha both voted each other, with Trisha lamenting that the pair were too different from each other because she is “from New York” while Patsy is “from L.A”. However, this disagreement appeared to confuse Patsy who said that neither of the British-born stars were from the US, although both reside there.

Jack P. Shepherd, Patsy Palmer, and Trisha Goddard face the next eviction in Celebrity Big Brother. | ITV

How to vote in tonight’s Celebrity Big Brother eviction

Viewers have the power to evict one of the three nominated housemates in tonight’s live show. Tonight’s vote is a vote to save, meaning that you should cast your vote for your favourite housemates instead of who you want to leave.

To take part in the vote, you will need to download the Big Brother app from your device’s app store or visit the Celebrity Big Brother voting website.

Voting is free and can be accessed via the ‘Vote’ tab on the app. Before placing your first vote, either via mobile app or tablet/computer, you will need to verify your mobile phone number and log in using a memorable passcode sent to the phone number.

You can vote up to five times, with the four additional votes unlocked after a short on-screen advert. You can also vote for more than one housemate and split your votes.

When is the Celebrity Big Brother eviction?

The live eviction will be broadcast live from tonight (April 15) at 9pm on ITV1, STV, ITVX, and STV Player. The show will be slightly longer than normal this evening, with an expected finish time at 10.30pm.