American child star-turned influencer and singer JoJo Siwa has made a splash on Celebrity Big Brother since joining the cast.

The 21-year-old star has become a fan-favourite housemate with viewers, with many commenting on her high energy in the house. Some have even pointed out her close friendship with fellow housemate and ex-Love Island star Chris Hughes.

The pair have been seen spending a lot of time together during the show, with many viewers commenting on JoJo and Chris’s quick comfortability with each other. JoJo and Chris have been seen on screen dancing together, joking, and even lounging in bed together in scenes shown on the ITV reality show.

The close friendship has seen some fans question whether romance has sparked between the pair, with some viewers branding their chemistry as “flirty”. As JoJo and Chris continue their friendship on screen, here’s everything you need to know about JoJo Siwa’s relationship status.

JoJo Siwa and her partner Kath Ebbs | Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Is JoJo Siwa in a relationship?

Yes, JoJo is in a relationship. She has previously made reference to her “partner” on Celebrity Big Brother.

JoJo revealed that she identifies as a part of the LGBTQ+ community in January 2021, but did not tell fans any specifics about her sexuality. The star later said that she identifies as a lesbian and does not feel attraction towards men.

How is JoJo Siwa’s partner?

JoJo is in a relationship with Australian content creator Kath Ebbs. Kath is also an actor, presenter and DJ. The 27-year-old identifies as non-binary and uses she/they pronouns.

Former child star JoJo Siwa might have millions of followers online, but she is not yet among the favourites to win CBB.

When did JoJo Siwa and Kath Ebbs begin dating?

The couple first revealed their relationship status in January 2025. JoJo has not confirmed exactly when the pair first began dating, however she split with ex-girlfriend Dakayla Wilson in November 2024.

JoJo and Kath hard launched their relationship on social media, with a post on Kath’s TikTok account. They said in the caption of a video which featured JoJo: “My American girlfriend id dealing really well with the TikTok ban”.

JoJo spoke to People Magazine about her and Kath’s relationship during a red carpet appearance at the GLAAD Media Awards in March 2025. She said: “I am so happy. I am in a very mature relationship, and it's beautiful. It's taught me so much about life.

“It's taught me so much about love and respect, and it's a beautiful thing. It’s different in more ways than I can count. I wouldn’t even know what to say the biggest is ‘cause just everything is so different and special.”