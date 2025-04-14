Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Viewers watched the moment that Mickey Rourke was removed from the Celebrity Big Brother house last night following a series of controversial moments.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hollywood actor shocked fans with his behaviour during last night’s episode (April 13), in which he made an inappropriate comment towards TOWIE star and fellow housemate Ella Rae Wise and then threatened former Love Island star Chris Hughes during a heated argument.

Rourke, 72, was ejected from the house by Big Brother bosses following his repeated issues. Some fans previously called for the star’s removal from the house, after he ogled host AJ Odudu on launch night and used inappropriate language to refer to fellow house JoJo Siwa, who is a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

WARNING: References to adult language in this story

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mickey Rourke was ejected from the Celebrity Big Brother house after making inappropriate comments to housemate Ella Mae Wise and getting in a confrontation with Chris Hughes. | ITV

What did Mickey Rourke say to Ella Mae Wise?

During a scene which aired in last night’s episode, the housemates were taking part in a pirate-themed task when Ella approached the kitchen where a group of housemates, including Mickey, were sitting.

Ella told the group: "I have instructions for us all. We're not allowed in the bedroom, no one is allowed to touch the crisps or sweets." Mickey replied: “I don’t like them anyway.”

She then told Mickey: “You’ve got to come with me.” Mickey shocked viewers with his lewd and vulgar response, asking the 24-year-old: “Come in me?”

Ella initially brushed the comment off, responding: “No, come with me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fellow housemate Danny Beard immediately told Mickey that “you can’t make them jokes”. The moment also shocked EastEnders actress Patsy Palmer, who said: "See that's what happens, I've just started to be his mate and then something slips out and I'm like..."

Viewers watched on as Ella came to terms with the comment the Hollywood veteran had made to her. The TOWIE star was in tears as she told Patsy that his words had made her feel “very uneasy”, adding that she was “not a piece of meat”.

Love Island’s Chris Hughes and newly single The Only Way is Essex star Ella Rae Wise have sparked romance rumours as Celebrity Big Brother 2025 gets underway. Photos by ITV. | ITV

What happened between Mickey Rourke and Chris Hughes?

Later in the same episode, Mickey found himself in a confrontation with Chris Hughes part-way through the pirate task. Mickey squared up to the TV personality after Chris eyed him following a mention of a “rat amongst the crew”.

Mickey took serious offence to Chris’s insinuation, asking the star: “You looking at me?”, before telling Chris “don’t eyeball me”. The former Love Island star attempted to diffuse the situation, saying: “Mickey, it was a joke, f***ing...”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However Mickey continued in his aggression, repeating: “Don’t f***ing eyeball me, c***.” An irate Chris told Mickey to “f***ing stand there”, to which Mickey responded: “What did you say? No, he had to mouth his last f***ing...Don’t have the f***ing [last] word.”

Other housemates, including JoJo and Danny, continued telling the actor it was a “joke”. Former Olympian Daley Thompson stepped in-between Mickey and Chris before any physical confrontation took place.

At this point, Mickey was urgently called to the Diary Room, where he was reprimanded by Big Brother and removed from the house.

What has Mickey Rourke said about his removal from big Brother?

Speaking to Mickey in the Diary Room, Big Brother told the star: “Earlier today in a disagreement with Chris, your language and behaviour was threatening and aggressive. Big Brother does not tolerate threatening language or behaviour. In addition, you have used inappropriate sexual language to Ella.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Big Brother added: “This language has caused offence to your fellow housemates and could cause offence to the viewing public. This is not the first time Big Brother has had to speak to you about your offensive and inappropriate language.”

Mickey said he was “not aware” of the comment he made to Ella, adding of his confrontation with Chris: “I stepped over the line. And I take responsibility for doing the wrong thing. ‘Cause I lost my temper, and I’ve been trying to work on it my whole life and I wish I would have had better self-control and I’m very sorry.

“I’m ashamed of myself for losing it for a few seconds there. Nobody got touched or hurt. Maybe some feelings got hurt or maybe others have feelings about others getting upset but, you know, I’m sorry about that.”

After being told that bosses had “no option” but to remove him from the house, Mickey, who survived the last public vote, added: “I blame myself, I know it was my bad. You know, I’ve got a short fuse and I know I upset a lot of people out there, you know. And I’m sorry for that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m actually ashamed of myself for getting that hot. I went over the line, you know, I did wrong. I guess, like they say, I’m a work in progress. I just wanna pack my bags and leave, you know. I wanted to leave yesterday actually but I wasn’t chosen.”