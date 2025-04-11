Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

So after five days of madness, weirdness and some unpleasantness, the first housemate has been evicted from Celebrity Big Brother.

It was revealed on Thursday that the three celebs put to the public vote for the boot were former MP Michael Fabricant, Hollywood star Mickey Rourke and Coronation Street actor Jack P Shepherd.

And after the public had their say, it was Michael who had to walk.

Before the eviction was confirmed, housemates were given tasks to perform to power appliances in the house to earn a party. Big Brother said: “Housemates, as you may have noticed the house has been hit by an unexpected power outage. All of your appliances are currently unusable. Your task today is to use your celebrity star power to recharge the backup battery and restore full power to the house.”

And in loosely disguised satire, Chesney Hawkes had to sing his famous song - you know the title, don’t pretend I need to type its name - repeatedly in order to get the shower to work. The shower only worked while he was singing. Mercifully, the highlights did not give us the full repetitive set list.

The next one up was Fabricant, who in a nod to his parliamentary career, had to give a “powerful speech” about what he would do if he were in charge of the country (in what one hopes was a sly dig at the fact that he was an MP for 32 years, of which 19 were as part of the ruling party). In any case, he chose to scrap HS2.

Then the final star to perform was Jojo Siwa who had to dance to generate enough power for a party later. When the party was held, Jojo returned as “Billy”, a new housemate. Sidling up to Mickey, she asked what was going on in the house. He replied “You just stand around, doing stupid shit”. And that, really, sums it up.

After his eviction, Fabricant said: “I love everyone there. We really bonded. They are great people, they were kind.”

He was very generous - but I’m not sure I can forgive him for his Union Jack shorts.