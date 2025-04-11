Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The first Celebrity Big Brother contestants put up for eviction have ben revealed.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Film star Mickey Rourke, former Tory MP Sir Michael Fabricant and Coronation Street actor Jack P Shepherd are all in the firing line to be given the boot tonight on the eviction livbe show.

The Wrestler actor Rourke, who has been warned by Big Brother about his homophobic comments, and soap star Shepherd, 37, received the most nominations from their fellow housemates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mickey Rourke might be a big name in Hollywood - but he is not among the favourites to win Celebrity Big Brother. His awkward entrance can't have helped his odds as they have slid to 25/1 via Betfred. | Initial TV/ ITV

Shepherd was given eight nominations while Rourke received seven, including a killer nomination from pop singer and former Dance Moms star JoJo Siwa.

It comes after Rourke apologised to Siwa for making comments about her sexuality, telling housemates that he would “vote the lesbian out real quick”.

During Thursday’s episode, Sir Michael, 74, said he was “more upset” about being put up for the public vote “than losing the general election”.

He told housemates: “I’m quite enjoying this… I’ll be quite sad (to go), (I’m) up against a Hollywood star and then a Corrie star. I don’t fancy my chances for remaining.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The celebrity with the longest odds to win CBB right now is ex-Tory MP Michael Fabricant. He is currently 33/1 to win via Betfred. | Initial TV/ ITV

After being comforted by Shepherd, he added: “That’s why I’m so upset because everyone seems so nice. Actually I feel more upset about this than losing the general election.”

Sir Michael lost his seat in Parliament at the last general election and was booed when he was first introduced to the Big Brother house.

Corrie legend Jack P. Shepherd will be looking to get one up on his fellow soap star Colson Smith and win CBB. He is one of the frontrunners at 11/2 via Betfred. | Initial TV/ITV

Love Island star Chris Hughes earned immunity from the launch night task, while retired Olympian Daley Thompson was given immunity by Rourke, meaning the contestants were unable to vote for them.

Rourke, 72, voted for Sir Michael as “he’s involved with politics, which I don’t find very truthful and honest” and soap actress Patsy Palmer “because of the cooking”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir Michael, had also put forward EastEnders star Palmer and told Big Brother: “I’m going to nominate Patsy. She asked me something about ‘why do I wear a wig?’

“And I’m not saying it is a wig actually. But what I am saying is that I found it slightly awkward being asked about it. I just don’t like my hair being raised. People have sensitivities and that’s my sensitivity. We’re all human – I’m more human than most.”

He said: “My hair has become a bit of a hot topic with some people, I think it’s because they wonder whether it’s my own. Well, it is my own. I can show you the receipts that cost a fortune. I think the most annoying thing of the Big Brother house is probably going to be me.”

The hair has become a point of contention for Sir Michael after he appeared on the reality TV show Celebrity First Dates in 2017.

Celebrity Big Brother: Live Eviction airs on Friday at 9pm on ITV1.