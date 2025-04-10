Hollywood actor Mickey Rourke had already shocked viewers before he made it into the Celebrity Big Brother house. | ITV

Mickey Rourke is rumoured to have received the biggest paycheque of all this year’s Celebrity Big Brother housemates and he is creating the most headlines - but he could also be the first out.

JoJo Siwa has nominated her fellow housemate and movie star Rourke for eviction after he was warned over “homophobic” comments he made about her.

US singer Siwa used her killer nomination, which puts one housemate up for Friday’s first eviction, on the 72-year-old actor, describing the decision as “pretty easy”.

Meanwhile a TikToker appeared to cause controversy by flying a drone over the back garden, forcing some of the housemates back into the Big Brother house.

The nomination came after the Oscar-nominated US star Rourke asked if she “likes girls or boys” during Wednesday’s episode, and when she replied by telling him she likes girls, adding that her partner is non-binary, he responded with: “If I stay longer than four days, you won’t be gay any more.”

She said: “I can guarantee I’ll still be gay and I’ll still be in a very happy relationship.”

Later in the garden, Rourke asked reality TV star and ITV horse racing presenter Chris Hughes if the contestants had to vote their fellow housemates out, adding that he would “vote the lesbian out real quick”.

Siwa, 21, overheard and replied: “That’s homophobic, if that was your reasoning.”

Hughes warned Rourke that he “can’t do that”.

The former boxer then said “I need a fag”, and gestured to Siwa saying “I’m not talking to you”.

Hughes then warned him again and said that he “can’t say that”.

Rourke added: “I know. I was talking about a cigarette.”

Siwa was visibly upset by the exchange and Hughes comforted her, before Rourke was summoned to the diary room.

Big Brother told the contestant: “Mickey, before you entered the Big Brother house, the rules regarding unacceptable language and behaviour were explained to you.”

After reading back the conversation, Big Brother continued: “Mickey, do you understand how this language could be offensive to your housemates or the viewing public?”

Rourke replied: “Yeah I think so. If I was saying it in a nasty kind of way or if I truly meant it.”

Big Brother added “your language was offensive and unacceptable”, to which Rourke replies: “All right. I can understand that.”

The voiceover continued: “As a result, Big Brother is giving you a formal warning. Further language or behaviour of this nature could lead to you being removed from the Big Brother house. Mickey, do you understand?”

The actor said: “Yes I do. It’s some serious stuff.”

Big Brother then asked if he wants to say anything, to which he added: “I apologise. I don’t have dishonourable intentions – I’m just talking smack, you know. I wasn’t taking it all so serious. I didn’t mean in it any bad intentions and if I did, sorry.”

Rourke then returned to the house telling his fellow contestants he “didn’t say it out of meanness”.

Hughes said: “I understand you might have thought it would be uninsulting but it’s the way it’s perceived on other people. JoJo was very upset earlier, bless her.”

Rourke then said “sorry” to Siwa, who told him “using the word fag is not an acceptable word”.

He then gave a more detailed apology, saying: “I want to apologise. I’ve got a habit of having a short fuse, and I don’t mean nothing by it.

“I do mean it, sorry. If I didn’t, I wouldn’t say it to you.”

Siwa told him she appreciated his apology, and Rourke then had a conversation about drag with her and Danny Beard, the winner of season four of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

Rourke asked if it is “OK to say drag” and Siwa and Hughes told him it is, before he replied: “It gets confusing.”

Siwa concluded: “Anything is OK to say in context and intention – that’s what matters. And if you say something wrong but you didn’t know and you’re open to hearing – all good.”

When making her killer nomination, Siwa said: “He said some pretty hurtful things and I think one thing you really have to do in the Big Brother house is care about others, and him saying that flat out today, honestly, made the killer nomination choice pretty easy.

“I feel like a lot of the public isn’t going to be too happy with Mickey after seeing how this day went. So I do think it’s possible that he could be evicted from the house.”

Rourke later decided he would use his Guardian Angel power, which will protect one housemate from eviction, on Olympic athlete, Daley Thompson.

He said: “I like his personality. He’s very down to earth. He’s quiet. He’s not like a braggadocio he seems like just a regular, regular guy. To be able to be that kind of athlete and to compete against all the different great athletes in that particular competition all over the world. That’s quite a feat.”

This came after TikToker, thedronemenace, posted a video on the social media platform showing them appearing to fly a drone over the Big Brother garden, filming Rourke and former MP Michael Fabricant.

The pair were then seen walking back into the house and closing the garden door before shutters begin to close down.

The Sun reported ITV would review its security measures. The broadcaster declined to comment when asked by the PA news agency.

Celebrity Big Brother continues on Wednesday at 9pm on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.