Hollywood legend Mickey Rourke made quite the impression with viewers during the Celebrity Big Brother launch show - and he’s not the only one.

Fans were left shocked when they tuned in to watch Rourke, and the other 2025 housemates, enter the Big Brother house for the first time. They took to social media to say they were not prepared for how he behaved.

The Wrestler star appeared to heavily ogle host AJ Odudu, twirling her around in his arms and pulling her into him. After AJ told the leering star to “stop looking at me”, he was instructed to get inside the house, but not before he asked if AJ would be joining him.

He then approached the front door fo the Big Brother house slowly, high fiving audience members one-by-one on his way in. But Mickey took his time in doing so, leading to AJ and Will reappearing to physically drag him into the house.

One X user wrote: “Mickey Rourke made AJ very uncomfortable when he was entering the house. I do hope he goes out soon as that behaviour was unpleasant & unprofessional”, while another said his entrance was “the most bizarre ever.”

Some of the past contestants have caused an even bigger stir than Rourke, however, as their actions have led them to be removed from the famous house. Read on to find out exactly who has been ejected from the show, and exactly what they did.

Celebrity Big Brother viewers have labelled Mickey Rourke a ‘creep’ after he appeared to leer over prestener AJ Odudu. | ITV

Christopher Biggins

Panto star and actor Christopher Biggins entered the house in 2016. Presumably, he was expecting to do well as nine years prior, in 2007, he won I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here. But he was sent home early from the house for using "unacceptable language."

He was warned three times for making comments which could cause "widespread offence", but he was eventually asked to leave when he had a conversation where he said Aids was "a bisexual disease".

Jeremy Jackson

Baywatch actor Jeremy Jackson wasn’t only made to leave CBB, but he was also handed a police caution in 2015.

He sparked a police investigation when he opened glamour model Chloe Goodman's dressing gown. He later expressed his regret over the incident, but Hertfordshire Police confirmed at the time that he had been cautioned for common assault.

Two years later, in 2017, it was reported that Jackson was sentenced to 270 days in jail and five years probation, after stabbing a woman during an argument in 2015.

Ken Morley

Actor Ken Morley was also removed from the house in 2015. The star, who was aged 71 at the time, used the N-word and was immediately asked to pack his bags and leave. Media watchdog Ofcom received more than 200 complaints about the behaviour before he was made to leave.

Ken's son Roger even posted a Facebook apology for his dad's behaviour at the time, writing that would like to apologise to anyone "offended by [his] dad's behaviour".

Tila Tequila

Model, singer, television and social media personality Tila Tequila was the third housemate who had an early enforced exit in 2015. Her launch night behaviour also raised eyebrows with viewers who took to social media to express their thoughts.

It was reported at the time that she'd previously expressed support for Hitler, something which a Channel 5 spokesperson said they didn't know about prior to her entry in to the house. "When they were brought to our attention, she was called for a discussion with producers and subsequently removed from the house," the spokesperson said.

She has since rebranded herself, including as Tornado Thien, but the damage to her reputation was done.