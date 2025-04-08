Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hollywood actor Mickey Rourke made an impression on viewers when he became the final housemate to join the Celebrity Big Brother house.

Mickey was the 13th celebrity to enter the house during the ITV reality show’s launch night on Monday evening (April 7). Fans of the show were already anticipating the former professional boxer’s inclusion on the cast list following leaks before the big show.

However, what they may not have been prepared for was his chaotic entrance to the house. Mickey appeared at the front door of the Big Brother house prior to his entrance, but his behaviour caught some fans off guard.

The Wrestler star appeared to heavily ogle host AJ Odudu, twirling her around in his arms and pulling her into him. After AJ told the leering star to “stop looking at me”, he was instructed to get inside the house, but not before he asked if AJ would be joining him.

He approached the front door fo the Big Brother house slowly, high fiving audience members one-by-one on his way in. But Mickey took his time in doing so, leading to AJ and Will reappearing to physically drag him into the house.

The moment sparked fan reaction, with some shocked by the star’s antics. One fan took to X (formerly Twitter) to say: “Oh dear. Not a fan of Mickey already after that entrance.”

Another said: “Mickey Rourke made AJ very uncomfortable when he was entering the house. I do hope he goes out soon as that behaviour was unpleasant & unprofessional,” while another viewer added: “Honestly think that's the most bizarre entrance ever and let's face it there's been some weird ones over the years! Part of me can't see Mickey Rourke lasting the week to be honest.”

Others compared the star’s bizarre entrance to that of former Celebrity Big Brother stars from the US, including Gary Busey and Jackie Stallone.

However, some other fans looked forward to seeing more of Mickey on the show. One said: “Mickey could be the best unfiltered telly we’ve seen in a while. We’re back in the early 2000s guys.”

Former Big Brother housemate Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace also took to social media to add: “Love him or hate him. Mickey Rourke is gonna make this series of #cbb.”

Comedian Alan Carr commented on the moment Mickey laid eyes on AJ during sping off show Late & Live. He said: “Can we talk about Mickey Rourke looking at you? Wow his eyes. Find someone who looks at you the way Mickey looks at you. His tongue was hanging out.”

AJ responded: “It literally was. I was like, “You can’t afford these feathers Mickey, no!’”

Viewers watched as Mickey volunteered himself to enter Big Brother’s prize room at the end of last night’s live launch show, after the housemates collected 2400 points during the entrance to the house. Inside the prize room included luxuries as well as advantages in the game - but viewers will have to watch to find out what’s in store for Mickey as he enters the room.

Celebrity Big Brother continues at 9pm on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player this evening (April 8).