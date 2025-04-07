Celebrity Big Brother 2025: Love Island star Chris Hughes tipped to win as show returns to ITV, latest odds
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Previously, the AceOdds.com Supercomputer correctly tipped Danny Jones to win I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! and Sam Aston’s Dancing on Ice triumph analysed data from all 23 previous winners of the reality show. The Supercomputer concluded that the ideal champion is a “38-year-old English male TV personality.”
While Hughes is slightly younger than the so-called winning formula, he reportedly ticks enough of the right boxes – including a “reality TV pedigree, charm, and an ability to monologue in the Diary Room.”
“If he takes the crown, Hughes will be joining an elite club of reality TV winners, following in the footsteps of last year’s king of house, David Potts, 2013’s Charlotte Crosby and many more,” the prediction noted.
At the other end of the spectrum, TV and radio presenter Angellica Bell is tipped as the most likely housemate to face early eviction. According to the analysis, “Historically, the first housemate out is a woman around 44 years old, often a model,” and while Bell is not a model, “she fits the trend of female contestants in their 40s making early exits.”
A spokesperson for AceOdds.com said: “Our Supercomputer has crunched the numbers, and it turns out Big Brother has a type fit for the Love Island villa – English, male and famous for yapping on TV. And the results are clear – Chris Hughes is primed for victory.
“As for the first eviction? Our data suggests Angellica Bell could be packing her bags sooner than she'd like. If history repeats itself, Angellica will end up Big Brother’s Big Loser.”
Other contestants in the running this year include Olympic legend Daley Thompson, who could become only the second sportsperson to win the series after Alex Reid, and MP Sir Michael Fabricant, who is attempting to become the first politician to claim the title.
This season boasts a diverse lineup of celebrities, including:
- Mickey RourkeWikipedia+2The Independent+2The Sun+2
- Patsy Palmer
- Daley Thompson
- JoJo Siwa
- Jack P. ShepherdThe US Sun+9Gambling.com+9The Sun+9
- Ella Rae Wise
- Chesney HawkesOddschecker.com+6Gambling.com+6The US Sun+6
- Angellica Bell
- Michael FabricantThe Independent
- Danny Beard
- Donna Preston
- Chris Hughes
- Trisha Goddard
Celebrity Big Brother past winners
2001: Jack Dee, Comedian
2002: Mark Owen, Musician
2005: Bez, MusicianThe Sun+2Wikipedia+2The Independent+2
2006: Chantelle Houghton, Reality TV Personality
2007: Shilpa Shetty, Actor
2009: Ulrika Jonsson, PresenterWikipedia+2Wikipedia+2Wikipédia, l'encyclopédie libre+2
2010: Alex Reid, SportspersonOLBG+2OLBG+2The Sun+2
2011: Paddy Doherty, Reality TV Personality
2012: Denise Welch, Actor
2012: Julian Clary, ComedianWikipedia
2013: Rylan Clark, Presenter
2013: Charlotte Crosby, Reality TV Personality
2014: Jim Davidson, Comedian
2014: Gary Busey, Actor
2015: Katie Price, Media Personality
2015: James Hill, Reality TV Personality
2016: Scotty T, Reality TV PersonalityThe Independent
2016: Stephen Bear, Reality TV Personality
2017: Coleen Nolan, Musician
2017: Sarah Harding, Musician
2018: Shane Jenek, Drag Artist
2018: Ryan Thomas, Actor
2024: David Potts, Reality TV Personality
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.