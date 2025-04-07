Celebrity Big Brother 2025: Love Island star Chris Hughes tipped to win as show returns to ITV, latest odds

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

2 minutes ago
Former Love Island star Chris Hughes is tipped to win Celebrity Big Brother as it returns to ITV tonight, according to the latest odds.

Previously, the AceOdds.com Supercomputer correctly tipped Danny Jones to win I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! and Sam Aston’s Dancing on Ice triumph analysed data from all 23 previous winners of the reality show. The Supercomputer concluded that the ideal champion is a “38-year-old English male TV personality.”

While Hughes is slightly younger than the so-called winning formula, he reportedly ticks enough of the right boxes – including a “reality TV pedigree, charm, and an ability to monologue in the Diary Room.”

“If he takes the crown, Hughes will be joining an elite club of reality TV winners, following in the footsteps of last year’s king of house, David Potts, 2013’s Charlotte Crosby and many more,” the prediction noted.

At the other end of the spectrum, TV and radio presenter Angellica Bell is tipped as the most likely housemate to face early eviction. According to the analysis, “Historically, the first housemate out is a woman around 44 years old, often a model,” and while Bell is not a model, “she fits the trend of female contestants in their 40s making early exits.”

A spokesperson for AceOdds.com said: “Our Supercomputer has crunched the numbers, and it turns out Big Brother has a type fit for the Love Island villa – English, male and famous for yapping on TV. And the results are clear – Chris Hughes is primed for victory.

Former Love Island star Chris Hughes is tipped to win Celebrity Big Brother 2025Former Love Island star Chris Hughes is tipped to win Celebrity Big Brother 2025
Former Love Island star Chris Hughes is tipped to win Celebrity Big Brother 2025 | Getty Images

“As for the first eviction? Our data suggests Angellica Bell could be packing her bags sooner than she'd like. If history repeats itself, Angellica will end up Big Brother’s Big Loser.”

Other contestants in the running this year include Olympic legend Daley Thompson, who could become only the second sportsperson to win the series after Alex Reid, and MP Sir Michael Fabricant, who is attempting to become the first politician to claim the title.

This season boasts a diverse lineup of celebrities, including:​

  1. Mickey Rourke​Wikipedia+2The Independent+2The Sun+2
  2. Patsy Palmer​
  3. Daley Thompson​
  4. JoJo Siwa​
  5. Jack P. Shepherd​The US Sun+9Gambling.com+9The Sun+9
  6. Ella Rae Wise​
  7. Chesney Hawkes​Oddschecker.com+6Gambling.com+6The US Sun+6
  8. Angellica Bell​
  9. Michael Fabricant​The Independent
  10. Danny Beard​
  11. Donna Preston​
  12. Chris Hughes​
  13. Trisha Goddard​

Celebrity Big Brother past winners

2001: Jack Dee, Comedian​

2002: Mark Owen, Musician​

2005: Bez, Musician​The Sun+2Wikipedia+2The Independent+2

2006: Chantelle Houghton, Reality TV Personality​

2007: Shilpa Shetty, Actor​

2009: Ulrika Jonsson, Presenter​Wikipedia+2Wikipedia+2Wikipédia, l'encyclopédie libre+2

2010: Alex Reid, Sportsperson​OLBG+2OLBG+2The Sun+2

2011: Paddy Doherty, Reality TV Personality​

2012: Denise Welch, Actor​

2012: Julian Clary, Comedian​Wikipedia

2013: Rylan Clark, Presenter​

2013: Charlotte Crosby, Reality TV Personality​

2014: Jim Davidson, Comedian​

2014: Gary Busey, Actor​

2015: Katie Price, Media Personality​

2015: James Hill, Reality TV Personality​

2016: Scotty T, Reality TV Personality​The Independent

2016: Stephen Bear, Reality TV Personality​

2017: Coleen Nolan, Musician​

2017: Sarah Harding, Musician​

2018: Shane Jenek, Drag Artist​

2018: Ryan Thomas, Actor​

2024: David Potts, Reality TV Personality​

