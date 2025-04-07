Celebrity Big Brother 2025: Who is Donna Preston - what has actress and comedian been in?
The star is set to enter the ITV reality show when the second series of Celebrity Big Brother launches this evening (April 7) at 9pm. Donna is rumoured to be joining stars such as Mickey Rourke, Trisha Goddard and JoJo Siwa, according to a lineup leak from The Sun.
Here’s everything you need to know about Donna Preston before she joins the famous Celebrity Big Brother house.
Who is Donna Preston?
Donna Preston is an actress and comedian from York. The 38-year-old is best known for her roles on Michael McIntyre’s Big Show, in which she pranked members of the public, and ITV comedy gameshows Hey Tracey! and Apocalypse Wow!.
What else has Donna Preston been in?
Alongside her appearances on Michael McIntyre’s Big Show, Hey Tracey! and Apocalypse Wow!, Donna has also picked up role in some notable shows and films.
The actress has appeared briefly in Coronation Street, as well as comedy show The Mash Report, dark-comedy anthology series Inside No. 9 and Sky comedy series Brassic.
In 2022, Donna appeared as Despair in Netflix series The Sandman, an adaptation of author Neil Gaiman’s comic of the same name. She also went on to appear in other Neil Gaiman adaptations, including Prime Video series Good Omens and Netflix show Dead Boy Detectives.
In 2016, Donna appeared in Sacha Baron Cohen’s comedy film Grimsby. She also appeared in The Hitman’s Bodyguard alongside Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L Jackson, and Harry Potter spin-off sequel Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald.
Donna has been described as a Big Brother superfan, and even appeared as the Celebrity Houseguest on Big Brother: Late & Live in 2023.
