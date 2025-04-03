Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We are only days away from the launch of Celebrity Big Brother, with reports that a confirmed line-up has been leaked.

The hit ITV rebooted reality show is back for a second celebrity season next week. Stars will be locked away in the famous house as they battle to win the affection of the public and remain the last housemate standing.

The Sun has now reported that the full line-up of stars heading into the Celebrity Big Brother house has been leaked. It comes after months of speculation over who would be joining the reality TV show following David Potts’ triumphant win during the first series in 2024.

Here are the stars we could be seeing walking through the famous Celebrity Big Brother front door next week:

Angellica Bell

TV presenter Angelica Bell is reportedly joining the Celebrity Big Brother house | Getty Images

Former CBBC presenter and The Martin Lewis Money Show host Angellica Bell looks set to join the Celebrity Big Brother house. According to reports, Angellica landed a five-figure deal to appear on the show.

Since her departure from The Martin Lewis Money Show in 2023, Angellica has taken up a role covering for Fleur East on Hits Radio while the singer is in maternity leave.

Michael Fabricant

Former Tory MP Michael Fabricant is set to join the Celebrity Big Brother house. | POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Ex-Conservative MP Michael Fabricant has some time on his hands now after losing his constituency seat in Lichfield during the 2024 General Election, and it looks like he will be heading into the Big Brother house.

According to reports, the 74-year-old signed a huge six-figure sum to join the show, following in the footsteps of politicians such as Nigel Farage, Matt Hancock and George Galloway in launching a reality TV stint.

Trisha Goddard

Trisha Goddard recently announced that she was battling breast cancer for a second time. | Getty Images

Daytime legend Trisha Goddard has reportedly joined the line-up of Celebrity Big Brother 2025. The 67-year-old is best-known for her daytime chat show Trisha, which aired from 1998 until 2010.

Trisha recently announced that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer for a second time in 2023 and also revealed that the diagnosis was treatable but not curable. The TV presenter, who has lived and worked in the US since 2010, said about her cancer: “It's not going to go away. And with that knowledge comes grief, and fear. But I must keep enjoying what I have always enjoyed."

Chesney Hawkes

Chesney Hawkes is rumoured to be joining Celebrity Big Brother. | AFP via Getty Images

The ‘One and Only’ Chesney Hawkes will reportedly be joining the Celebrity Big Brother House. Chesney is best-known to fans for his chart-topping 90s single ‘The One and Only’, and his CBB stint could come as he launches new music later this month.

A source told The Sun: “Everyone knows The One and Only even if the youngsters might not recognise his name. He’s also had decades in showbiz so CBB bosses hope he’ll be loose-lipped about celebrity encounters over the years, just like Louis Walsh last year.”

Chris Hughes

Former Love Island finalist Chris Hughes is reportedly among the stars set to head into the Big Brother house this year. He has been a regular on TV since his time in the villa. | Phil Inglis/Getty Images

Former Love Island star-turned-racing presenter Chris Hughes is another name expected to walk through the front door of the Celebrity Big Brother house. The star shot to fame on the 2017 series of Love Island, when viewers fell in love with his bromance with Kem Cetinay.

The 32-year-old had been one of the earliest stars to be rumoured, with pal GK Barry appearing to confirm the reports on an episode of her podcast back in March. Producers reportedly see Chris as a “great addition to the house”, with a source adding: "Execs are hoping he will bring his huge young fanbase with him to the show, along with some juicy tales. He's got loads of showbiz mates and has some famous ex girlfriends — he'll be brilliant."

Patsy Palmer

Patsy Palmer will be swapping Albert Square for the Celebrity Big Brother house, according to reports. | Getty Images

EastEnders actress Patsy Palmer is said to have signed up for the show after reported suggested last week that she was in “advanced talks” with producers. It comes after her brief return to the BBC soap.

Her Celebrity Big Brother stint comes as her characters, Bianca, prepares to depart from the square once again in upcoming scenes. The 52-year-old also launched a career as a DJ following her previous departure from the soap.

Donna Preston

Comedian and actress Donna Preston has been described as a Celebrity Big Brother super fan. | Getty Images

Comedy actress Donna Preston is best-known to viewers for her comedy panel game shows Hey Tracey! and Apocalypse Wow. Donna, 38, has also appeared in Hollywood flicks including Fantastic Beast: The Crimes of Grindelwald, The Hitman’s Bodyguard, Sacha Baron Cohen’s Grimsby, and also starred in the Netflix series The Sandman.

The star has been described as a CBB super fan, and even appeared on the show’s spin-off series Late and Live during last year’s series.

Mickey Rourke

Oscar-nominated actor and ex-professional boxer Mickey Rourke could be joining the CBB house | Getty Images

Hollywood legend Mickey Rourke will be swapping the silver screen for the Celebrity Big Brother house this year. The Oscar-nominated actor and former professional boxer is best-known for his roles in Sin City, The Wrestler, Iron Man 2 and Angel Heart.

The 72-year-old reportedly signed a seven-figure sum to join this year’s CBB house. Outspoken Mickey is a coup for producers, with a source saying: “The tales that man has to tell will no doubt be legendary and bosses hope it could replicate the success of Sharon [Osbourne] last year, who was very loose-lipped when it came to dishing the dirt on famous faces.”

Jack P. Shepherd

Corrie star Jack P. Shepherd is reportedly ready for a CBB stint. | Getty Images

Coronation Street actor Jack P. Shepherd has also been rumoured to be joining the show for a number of weeks. Speculation over his involvement grew after Corrie fans watch his character, David Platt, get run over and subsequently hospitalised on the soap only a few weeks ago.

Jack, 37, has played the character on the soap since 2000 but is now looking at a gap in his filming schedule that will allow him to appear on Celebrity Big Brother.

JoJo Siwa

Former Dance Moms star Jojo Siwa could be joining the Celebrity Big Brother house. | AFP via Getty Images

JoJo Siwa is no stranger to reality TV, with fans watching her grow up on the hit US reality show Dance Moms. The 21-year-old first appeared on the show in 2015 before being snapped up as a kids’ TV star by Nickelodeon, which launched her huge career that included TV shows, her YouTube channel and a huge merchandise range.

In a departure from her bubblegum children’s TV persona, JoJo has since launched her music career and is outspoken on social media, including TikTok where she often speaks about being a member of the LGBTQ+ community. The star is reportedly hoping to make a splash in the UK, with producers hoping she’s not be afraid to speak up in the house.

Daley Thompson

CBB producers are hoping that ex-Olympic champion Daley Thompson will ruffle some feather with his "unwoke" views. | Getty Images

Former Team GB Olympian Daley Thompson looks set to sprint into the Celeb Big Brother house. The former athlete, 66, became a household name in the 80s after scooping gold for the decathlon at the 1980 Moscow games and the 1984 Los Angeles games.

Daley is said to be “notoriously unwoke”, with producers hoping for fireworks when he comes up against younger housemates with more liberal views. A source said: "As someone who was at the height of his fame in the Eighties, many of them [youngsters] will barely know who he is - but for a generation of older viewers he'll be seen as a great signing."

Ella Rae Wise

TOWIE star Ella Rae Wise could be heading for the Celebrity Big Brother house. | Getty Images

The Only Way IS Essex star Ella Rae Wise is another reality star heading for the Celebrity Big Brother house. The 24-year-old has appeared on the ITVBe reality show since 2019, and dated stars including Pete Wicks.

Ella has also appeared on Celebrity Ex On The Beach and The Challenge UK. The TV star is currently dating TOWIE castmate Dan Edgar, who recently appeared on the final series of Dancing On Ice. However, Ella is said to be having anxiety over leaving her partner, with The Sun reporting a source who said: "She doesn’t trust Dan while she’s in the house and the fact that she won’t know what’s going on is giving her anxiety.”

Danny Beard

RuPaul's Drag Race champion Danny Beard could be a surprise late entrant for this year's Celebrity Big Brother. | Getty Images

RuPaul’s Drag Race winner and Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist Danny Beard is reportedly set to join the show as a late entry this year. The TV star has launched a career in comedy since their Drag Race win in 2022.

A source described Danny as “hilarious and witty”, adding that their inclusion would be a big plus for viewers and their fellow housemates.

Celebrity Big Brother will premiere at 9pm on Monday, April 7 on ITV1 and ITVX.