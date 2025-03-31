Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Singer Macy Gray was reportedly in advanced talks with Celebrity Big Brother bosses to appear in the new series of the reality show but pulled out at the last minute.

The ‘I Try’ singer spoke to producers about taking part in the new series of the hit ITV show, which premieres on Monday, April 7. Macy is said have been attempting to redeem her public persona after a very awkward appearance on the latest series of The Masked Singer.

Viewers watched as Macy threw a dive-esque strop on The Masked Singer stage as she dramatically left the stage in her Toad In The Hole costume after being voted out of the competition earlier this year. In scenes aired on ITV1, an unmasked Macy fled the stage before returning to have a very awkward and brief chat with host Joel Dommett and the judging panel.

According to The Sun, the singer has been keen to rehabilitate her image after the diva moment, which left viewers less-than-impressed, but pulled out of Celeb Big Brother at the last minute. A source said: “Macy’s fury at being voted out as Toad In The Hole earlier this year was such a talking point and bosses thought she would also make a great housemate.

Macy Gray caused drama after storming off the stage before being unmasked as 'Toad In The Hole' on The Masked Singer | ITV

“She’d seemed keen to rewrite her narrative after The Masked Singer drama but in the end decided not to go ahead.”

Other stars have also revealed that they turned down the opportunity to appear on the upcoming series of Celebrity Big Brother. This Morning and Bake Off host Alison Hammond said that she had been asked to return to the house following her appearance on the normal series back in 2002 that launched her television career.

She told Magic Radio presenter Gaby Roslin: "I’ve just got asked and I said no. They asked me and I said no I wouldn't do it again. I just think I've done it, haven't I?"

Hollywood legend Goldie Hawn also reportedly turned down a seven-figure sum to appear on the new series of Celebrity Big Brother. The beloved actress was reportedly “flattered” by the offer from producers but said that it was not the right time for her to accept, according to The Sun.

As for who will be taking part in the show, EastEnders star Patsy Palmer and former Conservative MP Michael Fabricant are both reported to have accepted an offer to join the house, with other reported housemates include Corrie actor Jack P Shepherd and legendary 90s hitmaker Chesney Hawkes.