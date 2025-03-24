The air date of Celebrity Big Brother has finally been confirmed by ITV.

The wait is almost over as today ITV revealed that Celebrity Big Brother will return to our screens in days.

Hosted by AJ Odudu and Will Best, Celebrity Big Brother: Live Launch will reveal a new batch of VIPs who will take up residence in the Big Brother house, which has moved to a brand-new location for the forthcoming instalment.

Set to be another unmissable series, viewers can expect tense tasks, nail-biting nominations and gripping gossip as an array of famous faces spill the tea on their life in the spotlight.

Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother alongside the Live Stream and Late & Live companion show, have now been streamed more than a 100 million times on ITVX.

Celebrity Big Brother will once again be followed each night by Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live - giving viewers an additional hour of content. Airing on ITV2 and ITVX, Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live will once again be the only place to watch the celebrity evictees first live interview alongside an array of unmissable exclusive features including access to the camera runs, special guest commentary and fiery debate.

The Celebrity Big Brother: Live Stream will also return to screens, airing seven nights a week on ITVX and STV Player, giving fans the opportunity to watch live footage into the small hours after Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live.

When will Celebrity Big Brother 2025 start?

CBB is set to return for a new series on Monday April 7 at 9pm on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.

Who will be in Celebrity Big Brother?

There have been many rumours over the past few months about who is moving in to the Celebrity Big Brother house shortly. ITV has not given any official details, however about who is currently packing their bags.

Eamonn Holmes could also be signed up for the show, as could former Married At First Sight star Ella Morgan. Other stars rumoured to be joining the show include ex-Corrie star Helen Worth, former MP Nadine Dorries and departing EastEnders icon Natalie Cassidy.

NationalWorld has put together a full list of all the rumoured names so far. There’s 24 in total, so we know all of them won’t be moving in.

Last year, the cast wasn’t announced until the launch show and it’s likely the same will happen again this year.