ITV has announced that Celebrity Big Brother will return to our screens later in 2025 - and there are already rumours about which famous faces will be making the famous house home.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Celeb version, which will air in the spring, will come before a third civilian version. Both will mark the 25th anniversary of the original social experiment TV show.

Celebrity Big Brother made a comeback in March last year, after ITV revived the show in 2023, with twelve well-known personalities living together for a two and a half weeks. As always, they were under constant surveillance, had to complete various challenges - all in the hope of avoiding eviction and being crowned the winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among those vying for the crown in last year’s edition were presenter Fern Britton, music manager Louis Walsh, Coronation Street actor Colson Smith and the Princess of Wales' uncle Gary Goldsmith. Reality star David Potts, known for his role on Ibiza Weekender, won in the end.

So, which celebrities are thought to be heading in the CBB house this year? Here’s all we know so far.

The rumoured Celebrity Big Brother 2025 line-up, including Heartstopper actor Joe Locke (left), reality TV star Ella Morgan (middle) and TV presenter Eamonn Holmes (right). Photos by Getty Images (left and right) and Instagram (middle). | Photos by Getty Images (left and right) and Instagram (middle).

Tommy Fury

Tommy Fury.

25-year-old boxer Tommy Fury, who is the younger brother of fellow boxer Tyson Fury, is no stranger to the reality scene as he took part in ITV dating show Love Island in 2019. Fury was reportedly due to take part in last year’s I’m a Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here, but pulled out at the last minute. So, he may be getting ready to go in the country’s biggest house instead.

Kaleb Cooper

Kaleb Cooper. | Getty Images for the NTA's

Farmer and TV personality Kaleb Cooper, aged 26, is best known for appearing on farming documentary show Clarkson's Farm, helping Clarkson with the day-to-day tasks of farm life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danny Dyer

Danny Dyer. | getty

Eastenders actor Danny Dyer, 47, was another name rumoured for last year’s I’m a Celeb. That rumour obviously turned out not to be true, but could this one?

Eamonn Holmes

Eamonn Holmes.

Eamonn Holmes has caused quit a stir in the last few years. Firstly because of his feud with former This Morning colleague Phillip Schofield. Secondly, it was due to the breakdown of this marriage to Ruth Langsford after 14 years together - and then debuting his relationship with new girlfriend Katie Alexander, who is around 20 years his junior, just two months later. So, the TV presenter would have plenty to talk about.

Joe Locke

Joe Locke. | AFP via Getty Images

21-year-old actor Joe Locke is one of the rising stars of the moment. He is known for his lead role as high school student Charlie Spring in the Netflix teen series Heartstopper, for which he received a nomination for the inaugural Children's and Family Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Performance.

Amelia Dimoldenberg

Amelia Dimoldenberg.

Comedian and presenter Amelia Dimoldenberg, 30, is the creator and host of the web series Chicken Shop Date. In the series, she interviews celebrities in fried chicken restaurants - all with her sarcastic sense of humour. She’s sure to have lots of stories to share.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ella Morgan

Ella Morgan. | Instagram/@ellamorganc

Ella Morgan, 31, first rose to fame in 2023 when she was the first transgender bride on E4 dating show Married at First Sight. Last year, she was then the first transgender woman to join the celebrity dating agency on Celebs Go Dating.

A source told The Sun: “Ella Morgan has had a meeting with ITV producers about appearing in the next series of Celebrity Big Brother. It’s just early talks at this stage but Ella is really up for it and bosses were impressed by her.”

The source continued: “She knows how to bring drama, as her stints on MAFS and Celebs Go Dating proved, and she is also a great representative of the LGBTQ+ community, so watch this space.”

Rebekah Vardy

Rebekah Vardy. | Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

There’s a 42.1% chance that Vardy will enter the Big Brother house, according to Gambling.com's Entertainment expert, James Leyfield. It's been a few months since Vardy watched on from her sofa as her former court rival and fellow WAG Coleen Rooney headed into the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! jungle so there’s rumours she’s keen to back into reality TV herself. Vardy did also previously enter into the I’m a Celeb jungle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paris Fury

Paris Fury.

Leyfield thinks there’s a 40% chance Paris Fury, wife of boxing legend Tyson Fury, will be going in to the famous house this year. The 35-year-old has been married to Tyson for almost 20 years and the couple share seven children. Fans fell in love with Paris during the Netflix series ‘At Home with the Furys’ and are keen to see more on her on their TV screens.

Lisa Rinna

US actress Lisa Rinna attends the Golden Globes WWD Style Awards at the Four Seasons Hotel at Beverly Hills in Los Angeles, California on January 3, 2025. | AFP via Getty Images

There’s a 33.3% chance American actress, television personality and model Lisa Rinna will take part in the show, says Leyfield.

She is best known for her roles as Billie Reed on the NBC daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives and Taylor McBride on Fox's television drama Melrose Place. She’s also no stranger to reality TV. Between 2014 and 2022, Rinna starred on Bravo's hit reality television series The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Other television credits include being a contestant on NBC's The Celebrity Apprentice and ABC's Dancing with the Stars.

Penny Mordaunt

Penny Mordaunt

Leyfield reckons there’s a 22.2% chance that former Lord President of the Council, Leader of the House of Commons and Conservative party leader candidate Penny Mordaunt will be in the CCB house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danny Beard

Danny Beard

32-year-old Danny Beard, real name Daniel Curtis, a British drag performer and singer, who appeared on Britain's Got Talent and Karaoke Club: Drag Edition and won the fourth series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK may be about to add CBB to his reality show list. Leyfield thinks there’s an 18.2% chance.

Helen Worth

Fresh from her departure from Coronation Street after a 50 year career as Gail Platt, actress Helen Worth may fancy letting the public get to know the real her in the CBB house. There’s a 16.7% chance she’ll be one of this year’s housemates, according to Leyfield.

Joe Baggs

Gogglebox star and influencer Joe Baggs. Photo by Facebook/Joe Baggs. | Facebook/Joe Baggs

Gogglebox star Joe Baggs, 27, who is also a major influencer on TikTok with 943.3K followers and a 44.6M likes, could be going on the reality show. There’s a 15.4% chance, according to Leyfield.

Nadine Dorries

Nadine Dorries. | AFP via Getty Images

Former MP Nadine Dorries, who was suspended from the Conservative party whip in 2012 for taking part in I’m a Celebrity, may be having another go at reality TV and appearing on CBB. She was the first contestant to be voted out of I’m a Celeb, so she’d be hoping she wouldn’t be the first evictee from the Big Brother house. Leyfield thinks there’s a 14.3% chance she’ll appear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonathan Gullis

Jonathan Gullis with Boris Johnson. | AFP via Getty Images

Jonathan Gullis is another former politian who may be about to become a CBB housemate. He’s a 35-year-old former teacher who served as Member of Parliament for Stoke-on-Trent North from 2019 to 2024. There’s a 13.3% chance he’ll be taking part in CBB thid year, says Leyfield.

Kwasi Kwarteng

Kwasi Kwarteng. Picture by Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

There’s an 11.1% chance Kwasi Kwarteng will move into the CCB house, according to Leyfield.

He served as the Chancellor of the Exchequer from September to October 2022 under Liz Truss and the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy from 2021 to 2022 under Boris Johnson.

Annie Kilner

Annie Kilner. | Getty Images

Kyle Walker’s wife Annie Kilner is reportedly in talks to join the cast of this year’s Celebrity Big Brother.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Manchester City star may have just made the move to Italy to join AC Milan, but Annie could be staying into the UK as she is said to be eyeing up a £750,000 deal to join the hit ITV reality show. However, before signing on the dotted line, the 32-year-old is said to have made one huge stipulation to producers.

The Sun reports that Annie has agreed to sign on only if her love rival Lauryn Goodman does not also appear on the show. Kyle’s affair with the 34-year-old influencer and model hit the headlines after she revealed that the footballer had fathered a second child with her despite still being married to Annie, who was pregnant with the couple’s fourth child when the scandalous affair came to light.

Annie filed for divorce from the Kyle in late 2024, but the couple are said to be putting the separation on hold.

Chris Hughes

Chris Taylor.

Love Island 2017 finalist Chris Hughes is set to enter the CBB house in the coming weeks, according to The Sun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A source recently told the publication: “Producers think Chris will be a great addition to the house. He is really entertaining and was one of the most popular and iconic reality contestants with a massive social media following.

“Execs are hoping he will bring his huge young fanbase with him to the show, along with some juicy tales. He's got loads of showbiz mates and has some famous ex girlfriends - he'll be brilliant.”

Natalie Cassidy

EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy. | getty

41-year-old actress Natalie Cassidy, who has portrayed Sonia Fowler on EastEnders since she was 10 years old, is set to leave the soap as part of its 40th-anniversary celebrations. So, she could have plenty of time to go in the jungle.

In February, she was unmasked as Bush on ITV’s The Masked Singer, so it could be that she is making the transition in to reality TV. She’s also previously competed on Strictly Come Dancing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the Sun, brand expert Nick Ede said: “Obviously EastEnders gives a really good salary and shows like Strictly, which she did in 2009, pay very well. But away from the BBC she can now do endorsement deals and commercial deals - she can utilise her following on social media to promote stuff.

“I know she's going to be hosting a couple of documentaries for Channel 4, which is quite interesting because people like her.” Ede added that Natalie’s final destination in 2025 is likely to be ITV’s I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Ella Rae Wise

The Only Way is Essex star Ella Rae Wise. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images

The Only Way is Essex star Ella Rae Wise has reportedly signed up for this year’s CBB, according to The Sun. The publication thinks she could give all the tea on her ex Pete Wicks and her current Dancing on Ice beau Dan Edgar.

The star has recently been filming in Bali with the ITVBe cast, but has suppoesedly been working with Towie producers to film exit scenes later this month which will see friends wave her off for a new "project".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A source said: "Ella has lots of promise and producers think she'll be really good on CBB as one of the youngest housemates. She'll bring a lot of fresh viewers with her and could spill on her famous love life.

Jack P Shepherd

Jack P Shepherd. | Getty Images

David Platt actor Jack P Shepherd may be swapping the Coronation Street cobbles for the CBB house this year.

It’s rumoured that he may be about to leave the ITV soap after 25 years, and those rumours have been further fuelled after it was reported that the actor would be taking up residence in the Celebrity Big Brother house as a contestant in the new series.

Daley Thompson

Daley Thompson | Anda Barut

Olympic legend Daley Thompson is reportedly in advanced talks with ITV bosses to join the CBB line-up this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A source told The Sun: “Daley is notoriously unwoke and likes to be provocative, so it will be interesting to see how he is received by some of the younger housemates. As someone who was at the height of his fame in the Eighties, many of them will barely know who he is - but for a generation of older viewers he'll be seen as a great signing.”

Georgia Jones

Danny Jones with his wife Georgia. | Getty Images

Former Miss England Georgia Jones, who is married to McFly’s Danny Jones, could be about to sign up to become a CBB housemate.

It comes after Danny and Love Island star Maura Higgins were allegedly seen sharing a kiss at the Universal Music's Brits afterparty on March 1. Danny, Georgia or Maura have not spoken out publicly on the supposed kiss.

"There's no doubt that Danny and Maura would be watching through cracks between their fingers if Georgia gave a warts-and-all account of her reaction on the night and afterwards," insiders told The Sun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chesney Hawkes

Chesney Hawkes is rumoured to be joining Celebrity Big Brother. | AFP via Getty Images

The ‘One and Only’ Chesney Hawkes is rumours to be entering the famous Celebrity Big Brother house this season. The iconic 90s chart-topper is back with new music and could make a promotional detour as a housemate inn the new series of the show.

A source told The Sun: “Chesney Hawkes is one of those rare British celebrities who crosses generational divides. Everyone knows The One and Only even if the youngsters might not recognise his name.

“He’s also had decades in showbiz so CBB bosses hope he’ll be loose-lipped about celebrity encounters over the years, just like Louis Walsh last year. It’s perfect timing for Chesney too as he’s releasing a comeback album in April.”

Jojo Siwa

Former Dance Moms star Jojo Siwa could be joining the Celebrity Big Brother house. | AFP via Getty Images

Dance Moms star-turned-popstar Jojo Siwa is reportedly set to join the Celebrity Big Brother house. The Sun said that the US star and social media is sought-after by bosses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A source told the newspaper: “JoJo is a big name among the highly-coveted younger audience and brings with her a big US fan base. She’s one of those names that regular ITV viewers might not know - but certainly will do by the end of the ITV series.

“Jojo certainly isn’t afraid to speak up and is expected to be one of the more controversial names in the pack. Everyone hopes the deal gets over the line.”