Celebrity Big Brother 2025: 26 celebs in rumoured line-up including Married at First Sight and Love Island stars
The Celeb version, which will air in the spring, will come before a third civilian version. Both will mark the 25th anniversary of the original social experiment TV show.
Celebrity Big Brother made a comeback in March last year, after ITV revived the show in 2023, with twelve well-known personalities living together for a two and a half weeks. As always, they were under constant surveillance, had to complete various challenges - all in the hope of avoiding eviction and being crowned the winner.
Among those vying for the crown in last year’s edition were presenter Fern Britton, music manager Louis Walsh, Coronation Street actor Colson Smith and the Princess of Wales' uncle Gary Goldsmith. Reality star David Potts, known for his role on Ibiza Weekender, won in the end.
So, which celebrities are thought to be heading in the CBB house this year? Here’s all we know so far.
Tommy Fury
25-year-old boxer Tommy Fury, who is the younger brother of fellow boxer Tyson Fury, is no stranger to the reality scene as he took part in ITV dating show Love Island in 2019. Fury was reportedly due to take part in last year’s I’m a Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here, but pulled out at the last minute. So, he may be getting ready to go in the country’s biggest house instead.
Kaleb Cooper
Farmer and TV personality Kaleb Cooper, aged 26, is best known for appearing on farming documentary show Clarkson's Farm, helping Clarkson with the day-to-day tasks of farm life.
Danny Dyer
Eastenders actor Danny Dyer, 47, was another name rumoured for last year’s I’m a Celeb. That rumour obviously turned out not to be true, but could this one?
Eamonn Holmes
Eamonn Holmes has caused quit a stir in the last few years. Firstly because of his feud with former This Morning colleague Phillip Schofield. Secondly, it was due to the breakdown of this marriage to Ruth Langsford after 14 years together - and then debuting his relationship with new girlfriend Katie Alexander, who is around 20 years his junior, just two months later. So, the TV presenter would have plenty to talk about.
Joe Locke
21-year-old actor Joe Locke is one of the rising stars of the moment. He is known for his lead role as high school student Charlie Spring in the Netflix teen series Heartstopper, for which he received a nomination for the inaugural Children's and Family Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Performance.
Amelia Dimoldenberg
Comedian and presenter Amelia Dimoldenberg, 30, is the creator and host of the web series Chicken Shop Date. In the series, she interviews celebrities in fried chicken restaurants - all with her sarcastic sense of humour. She’s sure to have lots of stories to share.
Ella Morgan
Ella Morgan, 31, first rose to fame in 2023 when she was the first transgender bride on E4 dating show Married at First Sight. Last year, she was then the first transgender woman to join the celebrity dating agency on Celebs Go Dating.
A source told The Sun: “Ella Morgan has had a meeting with ITV producers about appearing in the next series of Celebrity Big Brother. It’s just early talks at this stage but Ella is really up for it and bosses were impressed by her.”
The source continued: “She knows how to bring drama, as her stints on MAFS and Celebs Go Dating proved, and she is also a great representative of the LGBTQ+ community, so watch this space.”
Rebekah Vardy
There’s a 42.1% chance that Vardy will enter the Big Brother house, according to Gambling.com's Entertainment expert, James Leyfield. It's been a few months since Vardy watched on from her sofa as her former court rival and fellow WAG Coleen Rooney headed into the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! jungle so there’s rumours she’s keen to back into reality TV herself. Vardy did also previously enter into the I’m a Celeb jungle.
Paris Fury
Leyfield thinks there’s a 40% chance Paris Fury, wife of boxing legend Tyson Fury, will be going in to the famous house this year. The 35-year-old has been married to Tyson for almost 20 years and the couple share seven children. Fans fell in love with Paris during the Netflix series ‘At Home with the Furys’ and are keen to see more on her on their TV screens.
Lisa Rinna
There’s a 33.3% chance American actress, television personality and model Lisa Rinna will take part in the show, says Leyfield.
She is best known for her roles as Billie Reed on the NBC daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives and Taylor McBride on Fox's television drama Melrose Place. She’s also no stranger to reality TV. Between 2014 and 2022, Rinna starred on Bravo's hit reality television series The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Other television credits include being a contestant on NBC's The Celebrity Apprentice and ABC's Dancing with the Stars.
Penny Mordaunt
Leyfield reckons there’s a 22.2% chance that former Lord President of the Council, Leader of the House of Commons and Conservative party leader candidate Penny Mordaunt will be in the CCB house.
Danny Beard
32-year-old Danny Beard, real name Daniel Curtis, a British drag performer and singer, who appeared on Britain's Got Talent and Karaoke Club: Drag Edition and won the fourth series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK may be about to add CBB to his reality show list. Leyfield thinks there’s an 18.2% chance.
Helen Worth
Fresh from her departure from Coronation Street after a 50 year career as Gail Platt, actress Helen Worth may fancy letting the public get to know the real her in the CBB house. There’s a 16.7% chance she’ll be one of this year’s housemates, according to Leyfield.
Joe Baggs
Gogglebox star Joe Baggs, 27, who is also a major influencer on TikTok with 943.3K followers and a 44.6M likes, could be going on the reality show. There’s a 15.4% chance, according to Leyfield.
Nadine Dorries
Former MP Nadine Dorries, who was suspended from the Conservative party whip in 2012 for taking part in I’m a Celebrity, may be having another go at reality TV and appearing on CBB. She was the first contestant to be voted out of I’m a Celeb, so she’d be hoping she wouldn’t be the first evictee from the Big Brother house. Leyfield thinks there’s a 14.3% chance she’ll appear.
Jonathan Gullis
Jonathan Gullis is another former politian who may be about to become a CBB housemate. He’s a 35-year-old former teacher who served as Member of Parliament for Stoke-on-Trent North from 2019 to 2024. There’s a 13.3% chance he’ll be taking part in CBB thid year, says Leyfield.
Kwasi Kwarteng
There’s an 11.1% chance Kwasi Kwarteng will move into the CCB house, according to Leyfield.
He served as the Chancellor of the Exchequer from September to October 2022 under Liz Truss and the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy from 2021 to 2022 under Boris Johnson.
Annie Kilner
Kyle Walker’s wife Annie Kilner is reportedly in talks to join the cast of this year’s Celebrity Big Brother.
The former Manchester City star may have just made the move to Italy to join AC Milan, but Annie could be staying into the UK as she is said to be eyeing up a £750,000 deal to join the hit ITV reality show. However, before signing on the dotted line, the 32-year-old is said to have made one huge stipulation to producers.
The Sun reports that Annie has agreed to sign on only if her love rival Lauryn Goodman does not also appear on the show. Kyle’s affair with the 34-year-old influencer and model hit the headlines after she revealed that the footballer had fathered a second child with her despite still being married to Annie, who was pregnant with the couple’s fourth child when the scandalous affair came to light.
Annie filed for divorce from the Kyle in late 2024, but the couple are said to be putting the separation on hold.
Chris Hughes
Love Island 2017 finalist Chris Hughes is set to enter the CBB house in the coming weeks, according to The Sun.
A source recently told the publication: “Producers think Chris will be a great addition to the house. He is really entertaining and was one of the most popular and iconic reality contestants with a massive social media following.
“Execs are hoping he will bring his huge young fanbase with him to the show, along with some juicy tales. He's got loads of showbiz mates and has some famous ex girlfriends - he'll be brilliant.”
Natalie Cassidy
41-year-old actress Natalie Cassidy, who has portrayed Sonia Fowler on EastEnders since she was 10 years old, is set to leave the soap as part of its 40th-anniversary celebrations. So, she could have plenty of time to go in the jungle.
In February, she was unmasked as Bush on ITV’s The Masked Singer, so it could be that she is making the transition in to reality TV. She’s also previously competed on Strictly Come Dancing.
Speaking to the Sun, brand expert Nick Ede said: “Obviously EastEnders gives a really good salary and shows like Strictly, which she did in 2009, pay very well. But away from the BBC she can now do endorsement deals and commercial deals - she can utilise her following on social media to promote stuff.
“I know she's going to be hosting a couple of documentaries for Channel 4, which is quite interesting because people like her.” Ede added that Natalie’s final destination in 2025 is likely to be ITV’s I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!
Ella Rae Wise
The Only Way is Essex star Ella Rae Wise has reportedly signed up for this year’s CBB, according to The Sun. The publication thinks she could give all the tea on her ex Pete Wicks and her current Dancing on Ice beau Dan Edgar.
The star has recently been filming in Bali with the ITVBe cast, but has suppoesedly been working with Towie producers to film exit scenes later this month which will see friends wave her off for a new "project".
A source said: "Ella has lots of promise and producers think she'll be really good on CBB as one of the youngest housemates. She'll bring a lot of fresh viewers with her and could spill on her famous love life.
Jack P Shepherd
David Platt actor Jack P Shepherd may be swapping the Coronation Street cobbles for the CBB house this year.
It’s rumoured that he may be about to leave the ITV soap after 25 years, and those rumours have been further fuelled after it was reported that the actor would be taking up residence in the Celebrity Big Brother house as a contestant in the new series.
Daley Thompson
Olympic legend Daley Thompson is reportedly in advanced talks with ITV bosses to join the CBB line-up this year.
A source told The Sun: “Daley is notoriously unwoke and likes to be provocative, so it will be interesting to see how he is received by some of the younger housemates. As someone who was at the height of his fame in the Eighties, many of them will barely know who he is - but for a generation of older viewers he'll be seen as a great signing.”
Georgia Jones
Former Miss England Georgia Jones, who is married to McFly’s Danny Jones, could be about to sign up to become a CBB housemate.
It comes after Danny and Love Island star Maura Higgins were allegedly seen sharing a kiss at the Universal Music's Brits afterparty on March 1. Danny, Georgia or Maura have not spoken out publicly on the supposed kiss.
"There's no doubt that Danny and Maura would be watching through cracks between their fingers if Georgia gave a warts-and-all account of her reaction on the night and afterwards," insiders told The Sun.
Chesney Hawkes
The ‘One and Only’ Chesney Hawkes is rumours to be entering the famous Celebrity Big Brother house this season. The iconic 90s chart-topper is back with new music and could make a promotional detour as a housemate inn the new series of the show.
A source told The Sun: “Chesney Hawkes is one of those rare British celebrities who crosses generational divides. Everyone knows The One and Only even if the youngsters might not recognise his name.
“He’s also had decades in showbiz so CBB bosses hope he’ll be loose-lipped about celebrity encounters over the years, just like Louis Walsh last year. It’s perfect timing for Chesney too as he’s releasing a comeback album in April.”
Jojo Siwa
Dance Moms star-turned-popstar Jojo Siwa is reportedly set to join the Celebrity Big Brother house. The Sun said that the US star and social media is sought-after by bosses.
A source told the newspaper: “JoJo is a big name among the highly-coveted younger audience and brings with her a big US fan base. She’s one of those names that regular ITV viewers might not know - but certainly will do by the end of the ITV series.
“Jojo certainly isn’t afraid to speak up and is expected to be one of the more controversial names in the pack. Everyone hopes the deal gets over the line.”