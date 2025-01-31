Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Natalie Cassidy has played Sonia Fowler in EastEnders since she was 10 years old - but will be leaving the soap.

Sonia Fowler has been a character in EastEnders for almost 32 years - but has announced she is quitting the BBC One soap. The actress, 41, made her EastEnders debut in 1993 when she was just 10 years old as part of the Jackson family.

In a statement given to The Sun, Natalie said: “I feel extremely sad to be writing this, but also very excited. After another 11 solid years back on The Square, I have decided it's time to move on to pastures new.

“EastEnders is in my bones so I will never forget where I started my career and I will continue to love the show. Thank you to Chris Clenshaw for the opportunity to be such a big part of the 40th anniversary – it's an honour. See ya, Sonia, going but never forgotten.”

Natalie Cassidy as Sonia Fowler with Jonny Freeman as Reiss Colwell | BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

When Cassidy first joined the BBC One show she was fresh-faced Sonia Jackson, the trumpet-playing daughter of Carol Jackson and Terry Cant (whom Sonia never knew) and sister to Bianca Jackson, Robbie Jackson and Billy Jackson - who died in 2010.

Sonia is currently pregnant with killer Reiss Colwell's baby, unaware that he murdered his ex-wife Debbie, a crime Sonia was charged with.

In real life Cassidy co-hosts the ‘Off the Telly’ podcast with Gavin and Stacey actress Joanna Page. The actress married Marc Humphreys in 2014 and has two daughters. Eliza Beatrice Cotrell from a previous relationship with Adam Cottrell and Joanie Elizabeth Cassidy-Humphreys.

