Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

EastEnders is set to celebrate its 40th anniversary in February with the return of a few familiar faces.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lacey Turner - best known for playing Stacey Slater - will be be hosting a brand new podcast for the BBC. The new show is titled ‘We Started here’ will be released on Wednesday January 29.

According to Digital Spy the podcast will celebrate the achievements of a number of TV and film icons, from both behind and in front of the camera, all of whom started their careers in soap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Actress Lacey Turner. Photo: Ian West/PA.

The BBC has confirmed that EastEnders legend Anita Dobson is scheduled to feature on the show. The actress is best known for her iconic role as Angie Watts from 1985 to 1988. The 1986 Christmas Day episode saw Angie receive divorce papers from her husband, Den Watts. The episode was watched by a record-breaking 30.1 million people.

Other notable guests will be actress Jessie Wallace, who plays Kat Slater, acclaimed screenwriter and producer Jimmy McGovern and writer Sarah Phelps, who has written over 90 episodes of EastEnders during her career. As well as actors Ricky Whittle, Mandip Gill, Rakhee Thakrar (Shabnam Masood) and Davood Ghadami.

The podcast series will also feature a special 40th anniversary episode. Host Lacey Turner will also share her experience of starting her career in the soap in 2004 when she was just 16-years-old.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now