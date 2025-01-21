Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

EastEnders will celebrate its 40th anniversary in February with a special live episode.

The BBC One soap is working on a mental health storyline that will see Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) attempt to take his own life whilst experiencing depression with psychotic symptoms.

Having withdrawn from his family and friends in recent months following Sharon’s newfound relationship with his cousin Teddy, the breakdown of his marriage to Kat, and Ben’s incarceration in America, viewers will continue to see Phil’s mental health decline as he attempts to hide his depression from those around him.

The upcoming storyline will follow Phil, and the characters closest to him, as Phil’s depression takes hold and his psychotic symptoms intensify, with the character experiencing hallucinations at the crisis point where he starts to believe his life is no longer worth living.

EastEnders is working closely with The Samaritans, Rethink Mental Illness, the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), and Mind to ensure Phil’s story is portrayed as accurately and as sensitively as possible.

EastEnders Executive Producer Chris Clenshaw said: “Phil’s depression storyline will focus on his decline in mental health and the subsequent psychotic symptoms, and the reaction of those around him, as we hope to demonstrate how mental health can affect anyone at any time.

“Steve’s performance is nothing short of extraordinary and has thoughtfully portrayed the complex realties of depression, and the experience of psychotic symptoms, with compassion and understanding.”

