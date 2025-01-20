Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Silent Witness is back on screens with a new double-bill story this week.

The hit BBC drama returns with a new storyline in ‘Broken - Part One’ and ‘Broken - Part Two’, due to air on Monday (January 20) and Tuesday (January 21) evening consecutively. After the hand of a woman is found in a canal, the Lyell team are on the case to find the rest of her body when the wife of a barrister who went missing two years ago receives another body part in the post.

Emilia Fox, David Cates, Maggie Steed and Francesca Mills all return in the main role, but a couple of familiar faces will also appear throughout the next few episodes. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming guest stars and where you’ve seen them before.

Silent Witness episode 5 and 6 guest stars

Tamzin Outhwaite as Sally

Tamzin Outhwaite joins series 28 as Sally. The actress is known to viewers for her role as Mel Owen in Eastenders, a role she played between 1998 and 2002. She reprised her role in 2018 before Mel was killed off in July 2019.

Tamzin has also starred in shows such as Hotel Babylon, New Tricks, and has had guest starring roles in shows such as Death in Paradise and Doctor Who. She most recently appeared in the Channel 5 drama The Wives, alongside Jo Joyner and Angela Griffin.

The actress has even appeared in Silent Witness before. She played Beth Gilston in the 2012 episodes ‘Fear: Part One’ and ‘Fear: Part Two’.

Kerrie Hayes as Faith

Kerrie Hayes will appear as Faith in the Silent Witness episode five and six double-bill. The Liverpudlian actress is best known to viewers for her role as Esther Price in the Channel 4 drama The Mill, which aired between 2013 and 2014.

Kerrie received a BAFTA nomination for her work in The Mill. She went on to appear in shows such as Vera and portrayed DC Nina Prentiss in the 2017 miniseries Three Girls, a BBC drama based on the Rochdale child sex ring case. She most recently appeared in the Apple TV+ series Criminal Justice and in series two of the BBC legal drama Showtrial.

Cal MacAninch as David Whitely

Scottish actor Cal MacAnich is scheduled to appear in the ‘Broken’ two-parter as David Whitely. Cal is best-known to viewers for his work in the series HolbyBlue, as well as portraying the role of Mr Thackery in the ITV period drama Mr Selfridge.

MacAninch has had guest appearances in Vera and Father Brown, while also appearing in hit dramas such as Des, Vigil and Trigger Point.

Anneika Rose as Lucy

Anneika Rose plays Lucy in Broken part one and two. Anneika will be best-known to fans of the Channel 4 school drama Ackley Ridge, in which she played science teacher Lila Shariff.

The actress will also be known to Line of Duty fans, with Anneika starring as PC Farida Jatri in nine episodes of the hit BBC police drama. Other notable appearances include in the Channel 4 drama Deadwater Fell alongside David Tennant, and the BBC crime drama Shetland.

Gloria Obiayno as DS Blake

Gloria Obiayno stars as DS Blake in the new Silent Witness double-bill. The actress is known primarily for her stage work in the theatre but has had some notable role on television.

Gloria has appeared in shows such as Outlander, Good Omens and most recently appeared in the Paramount+ series The Road Trip, based on the Beth O’Leary book of the same name.

When is Silent Witness on TV?

Silent Witness episode five (Broken - Part One) will air at 9pm on Monday, January 20 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The second part of the story will air at the same time on Tuesday, January 21 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

You can catch up on series 28 so far on the BBC iPlayer.