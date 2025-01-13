Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Actress Emilia Fox stars as forensic pathologist Dr Nikki Alexander in Silent Witness.

Silent Witness actress Emilia Fox is set to appear on Monday’s (January 13) instalment of The One Show with co-Star Francesca Mills. The actors will be joining The One Show hosts Alex Jones and Vernon Kay to discuss the latest series.

The TV series Silent Witness returned to screens last week with season 28 of the long-running drama. Actress Emilia Fox took on the role of Dr Nikki Alexander in 2004 following the departure of Amanda Burton who played the lead role of Dr Sam Ryan for eight years.

Who is Emilia Fox?

Emilia Fox was born in Hammersmith, London on July 31 1974. She comes from a family of actors, her parents are actress Joanna David (née Joanna Elizabeth Hacking) and her father is actor Edward Fox; her uncle James Fox and her cousins Jack Fox, Laurence Fox and Lydia are also actors.

The actress has starred in many film and TV series before landing the lead role in Silent Witness. Her first acting job was playing Georgiana Darcy in the TV mini-series Pride and Prejudice and in 1998 made her movie debut in Roman Polanski's film The Pianist.

Who is Emilia Fox married to and do they have kids?

The actress is not married, but she has a daughter named Rose with her ex-partner Jeremy Gilley. She has been in a relationship with Netflix producer Jonathan Stadlen since 2021.

In 2000, Emilia was engaged to comedic Vic Reeves, after meeting him on the set of Randall and Hopkirk. Following their split the actress went on to marry actor Jared Harris in 2005. She also reportedly dated chef Marco Pierre White from 2012 to 2016 and Luc Chaudhary from 2019 to 2020.

What is Emilia Fox’s net worth?

As of 2024, Emilia Fox's net worth is estimated to be around £3.9 million. Back in 2017 it was reported that Emilia earned between £200,0000 - £249,000 for her role in Silent Witness.

