The actor has starred in Coronation Street since he was 11-years-old.

Colson Smith has reportedly been axed from the ITV soap after 14 years in Coronation Street. The actor, 26, who is best known for playing PC Craig Tinker revealed he will be leaving the soap at the end of the year.

In an Instagram post Colson Smith wrote: “Autumn last year I was told that Craig Tinkers time on the Cobbles is to come to end in 2025. I’ve LOVED every single second of my 14 year stay as a resident on the GREATEST street in the world.

“I feel incredibly lucky to have grown up in, on and around Coronation street. I’ve learnt pretty much everything about life from the people who call it home. I’m excited to play out the exit story for Our Craigy.

“For Me, this is just the end of the beginning. I genuinely can’t wait to see what chapter 2 has in store for me. LONG LIVE THE COBBLES!”

Colson made his Coronation Street debut when he was 11-years old in 2011. The actor’s on-screen mum actress Lisa George was written out of the soap in the summer and Sue Cleaver who plays Eileen Grimshaw recently quit Coronation Street after 25 years. Not forgetting, Helen Worth left the soap at Christmas after 50 years playing the role of Gail Platt.

Colson Smith appeared in Celebrity Big Brother 2024 and was branded “boring’ by fellow housemate Levi Roots. The actor previously shocked fans after losing an estimated 10 stone following a complete fitness overhaul and new love for running during the pandemic.

