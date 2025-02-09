Spoiler alert! Soap legend revealed to be ‘The Bush’ in ITV reality singing competition The Masked Singer.

The 41-year-old had secretly been taking part in the ITV competition series - which sees celebrities conceal their identities with extravagant costumes while performing popular songs - but was voted off during Saturday's semi-final following her rendition of Lisa Loeb track, Stay (I Missed You). But she said it had been “one of the best jobs that I've ever done”.

The Masked Singer role came after the star revealed she had quit EastEnders. And, she added, she was nervous about how 14-year-old daughter Eliza will feel about her appearing on the show. My little one will love it, my nephew loves the show so he'll be thrilled, but my 14 year old, it could go either way," she said after her identity was revealed.

Before leaving the stage for the final time, Natalie gave a rendition of ABBA staple 'Thank You for the Music', which she had performed earlier in the show.

None of the judges had been able to correctly identify Natalie before her unmasking, as guest panellist Richard E Grant believed it could be Harry Potter star Miriam Margolyes, Davina McCall thought it might be comedienne Morgana Robinson.

Maya Jama thought it could be Maisie Smith - who used to star alongside Natalie in EastEnders as Tiffany Butcher - while Jonathan Ross guessed it was Angela Griffin, who is known for her roles in Waterloo Road and Coronation Street.

Earlier in the episode, rapper Example - real name Elliot Gleave - had been unmasked as Bear having received the lowest amount of votes from the audience following his rendition of the Elvis Costello classic, She.

The losses mean only three masked celebrities remain in the contest for next week’s final on Saturday, February 15, in their roles as Dressed Crab, Puffer Fish, and Wolf.