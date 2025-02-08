Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Masked Singer fans are still scratching their heads over the identity of Bear.

The latest series of The Masked Singer has wowed audiences on Saturday night, beaming the best guessing game on television into living rooms across the nation. ONe character who has left viewers searching their brains is Bear.

While we don’t know the hidden identity of the masked celebrity, we can take out best show at guessing. Here’s all the clues and theories we have so far for Bear.

What have been the clues to Bear so far on The Masked Singer?

The clues so far are:

“All the world’s a stage”

A microphone stand and a stool with a glass of water

“waiting in the wing” and “keeping to the shadow” has made bear “a little sleepy”

A flyer for ‘dance style Bear’s boogie’ that included morris dance, breakdance, tap, tango, waltz, balley, hip-hop, jazz and jive

“CAn I show I’m in a league of my own?”

Bear has had success “at home and away”

Performing in the West End as a “cub”

The costume is reminiscent of a Shakespearian actor

A “break a leg” sign and references to the stage

A horseshoe was seen in one VT

A coffee cup may also be clue

A Roman centurion helmet

References to sport, including being “ready to defend” and telling viewers they are “a little pitchy”

Pictures of Sir Cliff Richard

Mention of ‘Craven’ (Craven Cottage is the name of Fulham FC’s home ground)

A mirror covered in lipstick marks

Bear held an image of a chicken in a heart-shaped frame

Crystals, brooms and globes also spotted in the VTs

Opening an Amazon Prime parcel which contained a crown

A box of props with a football, vine leaves, and a sunflower sticking out

Bear offered up a riddle to help those guessing at their identity. It said: ''I’m walking the stage and displaying my toil, but I’m also at home amongst flowers and soil.''

Bear also performed Tender by Blur as a Clue Song in last week’s show. The masked celebrity stood on top of an open book as they performed, with the surrounding screens resembling a library.

Bear also revealed two statements on a postcard, one which was a lie and one which is a truth. They were:

“Rock climbing has done a real number on me. Made it to the top, but it certainly left its mark”

‘Just got here, and judging by the accommodation, I’ll have a great time. Hope I’ve remembered my factor 50”

In episode six, Bear’s ‘clue-nections’ words were ‘classic’, ‘bumper’ and ‘police’, with the panel quickly determining that the hidden clue word was ‘cars”.

Who has been guessed as Bear on The Masked Singer?

Bear has well and truly stumped the panel as well as viewers at home. The masked celebrity keeps throwing their voice making guessing harder and harder each week.

Both Mo and Maya think that rapper Example is the celebrity behind the Bear mask. Davina has said that she thinks it might be comedian Romesh Ranganathan, while Jonathan went for Ben Elton.

Viewers are with Mo and Maya on this one - they think it could be Example, who topped the charts in the late noughties and early 2010s with his pop-rap hits.

One fan said on X: “Based on clues, I’m sticking with Example for Bear. “Craven” - he’s from Fulham. Kisses on the dressing room mirror: Changed The Way You Kissed Me? But he confounds me with the way he changes it up every performance - his characterisation is amazing!”

The Masked Singer returns at 7pm on Saturday, February 6 on ITV1, STV and ITVX.