Davina McCall and her boyfriend Michael Douglas have discussed marriage, Michael has revealed in a new interview.

The couple have been together since 2019, with hairdresser Michael revealing that him and the former Big Brother host, who has been married twice previously, regularly discuss to prospect of getting married. Speaking to Closer Magazine, he said: “We often talk about it, but I don't think so. What I love about us is we're not tied to each other and that's what keeps us there in a way.

"There's something nice about being independent people so we're working out what it would mean for us to be married and if it's something we should do and if we need to do it or not."I actually don't know the answer and neither does she, but it's a funny thing that is hovering around us all of the time."

Davina McCall and Michael Douglas have been together since 2019. | Getty Images for the NTA's

Michael has been by Davina’s side as the 57-year-old recovered from surgery to remove a benign brain tumour. Davina went under the knife last November, with Michael saying that she is recovering well from the operation.

He said: "Davina's a very strong person. I've had to rise to match that strength so there's equity in the game. There have certainly been times where you feel a bit fragile. But it's been a privileged experience because you get to learn so much about yourself in the darkness. It's been incredibly valuable."

Michael continued: "She's doing really well. The general feeling is that it couldn't have gone better. There was about a month of uncertainty where we just didn't know what kind of recovery she was going to make.

“The middle of November to the middle of December was like no man's land, but the brain is recovering really well. We've had a big chat about it, and she says she really feels like herself again."

Davina is appearing on screens currently as a panelist on the sixth series of The Masked Singer, which was filmed just shortly before she was due to go for surgery. She also appeared as a surprise contestant on the Christmas special of the show, shocking her fellow panelist and host Joel Dommett.