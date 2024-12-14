TV presenter Davina McCall was reportedly in tears as she made her first public appearance since undergoing surgery to remove a brain tumour.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Davina, 57, revealed last month that she was undergoing surgery to remove a “very rare” colloid cyst. A colloid cyst is a benign fluid-filled tumour that sits on the brain.

She has since given her Instagram followers regular updates on her health situation, recently saying in a post: ”I just thought I'd check in and say an enormous heartfelt thank you to everybody who's messaged me or been in touch. It means the world. It's been mad and it's just really nice to be back home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I'm on the other side. My short term memory's a bit remiss but that is something that I can work on so I'm really happy about that.”

Davina McCall was reportedly in tears as she made her first public outing following her brain tumour surgery last month. | Getty Images for the NTA's

Now, the TV presenter has made her first public outing, supporting her neurosurgeon Kevin O’Neill at a Christmas event for Brain Tumour Research Campaign charity. The event took place at All Saints Church in Fulham, with Davina giving a brief speech.

The Mirror reports the Long Lost Family host teared up as she spoke. She said: “I’m crying already, that didn’t go well. I know lots of you here are on your own brain tumour journey and many of you have lost loved ones to a brain tumour.

Sharing how brain tumours had impacted her and her family’s life, Davina added: “I lost my sister to a brain tumour in 2012 and my ex-father-in-law a year ago”. Davina then shared details of her own diagnosis journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Davina previously told her social media followers that her neurosurgeon has been “amazing” throughout the surgery process. She said: “Hi, I thought I’d do a little catch-up post, and I’m gonna out my surgeon.”

“He is called Kevin O’Neill and he has been amazing. Obviously trying to find somebody that knew about colloid cysts and stuff was quite a challenge, and Kevin is very experienced as a neurosurgeon, and he done another colloid cyst this year and he has been brilliant.”

She added: “[He] got the whole thing and I know I gave him and Michael a bit of a scare straight after the op because I was so confused, but I am doing so well now. I just wanted to thank him and all the team for taking such really really good care of me thank you. I’m gonna take you and your Mrs out for an amazing dinner Kevin.”