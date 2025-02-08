Wolf is just one of the characters fans of The Masked Singer have spent the past few weeks trying to identify.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hit ITV show has been wowing millions of viewers, with stars such as Grayson Perry, Andrea Corr and Mel Giedroyc among the celebrities to be unmasked so far. While the finale is only a few weeks away, there’s still plenty of guessing to do.

Wolf has become a head scratcher for both the panel and fans alike, with viewers split on who could be behind the mask. here’s everything we know so far about Wolf.

Fans of The Masked Singer are split on who could be behind the mask. | ITV

What have been the latest clues for Wolf on The Masked Singer?

The latest clue have been:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A framed close-up photograph of someone’s eyes (which Maya believed to be Angel actor David Boreanaz)

“time for a change in gear”

An egg mayonnaise sandwich

A book which listed chapters of The Three Little Pigs which said: 1 - The Three Little Pigs, 2 - The Big Bad Wolf, 3 - The House Of Straw, 4 - The House of Bricks.

“An encounter with you know who opened up a new world for yours truly”

Wolf said some of the panel’s guesses “gave me the willies” and said “nobody puts this Wolf in the corner”

Colourful umbrellas were seen in a VT

Being ‘a wolf in sheep’s clothing’ and searching through bags of wool

Multiple mentions of and references to fairytales

“Lone wolf or running with the pack, this wolf has done it all”

Joined forces with others including someone who “has a very particular set of skills, skills they have acquired over a long career”

Wolf is seen reading a ‘bedtime stories’ book with a picture of a person sleeping on the front

For their clue song in episode five, Wolf sang The Candy Man by Sammy Davis Jr. They also offered up a riddle which was: "As a wolf, I've held dominion over everything I see, wild woods, creek or cave, that's my territory."

In episode six, the ‘clue-nections’ words that were given for Wolf were ‘right’, ‘down’ and ‘door’, with the panel guessing that the hidden clue work was ‘stage’.

What have the guesses been for Wolf on The Masked Singer so far?

Wolf’s crooning voice has left the judges impressed with their performances, they remain split on who could be behind the mask. In terms of the panel, Maya thinks that it could be Westlife member Kian Eagan, while Davina went for Wicked and Bridgerton actor Jonathan Bailey.

Jonathan humorously threw out Grime artist Skepta, while Mo went down the old-school rocker route and guessed Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans are split on whether Wolf is Wet Wet Wet singer Marti Pellow or Duran Duran singer Simon Le Bon. One fan said: “I’ve gone from Simon Le Bon to Martin Kemp to now settling on Marti Pellow since the angel eyes clue.”

The Masked Singer continues at 7pm on Saturday, February 8 on ITV1, STV, ITX and STV Player.