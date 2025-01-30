Rita Ora At CarFest: Get set to jam this August Bank Holiday Weekend

CarFest

Rita Ora, the global pop sensation, is set to headline the Main Stage at CarFest presented by bp pulse this August Bank Holiday weekend (Aug 22 - 24) at Laverstoke Park Farm, Hampshire.

Fans can look forward to an unforgettable performance from one of the UK’s biggest musical exports, as Rita Ora brings her chart-topping hits and electrifying stage presence to this iconic family festival.

Fresh off the global stage, music lovers can catch Rita Ora’s highly anticipated performance on Saturday 23rd August, as part of CarFest’s star-studded lineup, featuring the best in music from across genres, and Rita Ora’s show promises to be a high-energy celebration for fans of all ages.

"I'm so excited to perform at CarFest, the UK's largest family fundraising festival! I love that it brings everyone together for an amazing cause - it's all about music, having fun, and giving back," said Rita Ora.

"There's something magical about performing live particularly at a festival with families and charity at its heart. I'm bringing my A-game to the Main Stage and together we're going to make this summer unforgettable!"

Rita Ora’s career has been nothing short of extraordinary, with multiple hit singles, including “Your Song”, “Anywhere”, and “Let You Love Me”, she has secured her place as one of the world’s biggest pop stars. She’s earned numerous accolades, including an MTV Europe Music Award for Best Worldwide Act, two BRIT Award nominations, and recognition as one of the most influential women in the UK music scene. As a judge on The Voice UK, America's Next Top Model, and The Masked Singer UK, Rita has become a household name beyond her music, further cementing her star power.

CarFest 2025 will see Rita Ora take to the Main Stage alongside a stellar lineup of talent, including rock giants Travis, folk-rock sensation Tom Walker, the bluesy charm of Seasick Steve, ska and pop legends Madness, the iconic hitmakers Squeeze and The Lightning Seeds, and festival favourite Rick Parfitt Jnr. With such an impressive roster, this year’s festival is set to be a highlight of the summer.

Founded in 2012 by Virgin Radio breakfast presenter Chris Evans, CarFest is the UK’s largest family-fundraising festival, returning in August 2025 for its spectacular 23rd edition. Set across 2,500 acres of picturesque English countryside, this year’s CarFest promises to be the biggest and best yet, featuring a unique blend of festivals in one unforgettable location: FoodFest, KidsFest, RetroFest, SpaFest, StarFest, and, of course, CarFest itself.

Whether you're a foodie seeking kitchen inspiration, a car lover searching for a high-speed thrill, or just eager to soak up wisdom from celebrities and wellness experts, CarFest 2025 caters to every passion. Every corner offers endless fun, with incredible car displays at CarFest, visiting Pudsey’s Spot at KidsFest, or tasting delectable delights at FoodFest, CarFest 2025 has something for everyone.

Since its inception in 2012, CarFest has been dedicated to raising funds for UK children’s charities. In 2024, the festival raised an impressive £1.26 million, and this year, the festival continues to support incredible organisations, including BBC Children in Need, Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust and Rainbow Trust Children’s Charity. Ten percent of ticket sales and all profits go to charity, ensuring that CarFest continues to make a meaningful impact.

Tickets on Sale Now – Don’t Miss Out!

Tickets for CarFest 2025 are now on sale at www.carfest.org. With family tickets (2 Adults, 2 Children) frozen at 2024 prices and children’s tickets starting from just £21, CarFest offers fantastic value for money while supporting incredible causes.