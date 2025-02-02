Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Masked Singer threw fans a huge curveball with last night’s double elimination.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two celebrities were unmasked at the end of the programme, ahead of the semi-final next week.

The ITV show sees celebrities perform in masked costumes, with nobody aware of their real identity. It’s up to the judging panel - and viewers at home - to try and figure out who is behind the mask.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far this season, the likes of Kate Garraway, Dame Prue Leith and Macy Gray have already been unmasked; in last night’s (February 1) show, a further two celebs left the competition.

Snail was also unmasked - did you guess who she was? | ITV

At the end of the programme, both Kingfisher and Snail’s times on the show came to an end - and their reveals genuinely stunned fans.

Kingfisher, who sounded like Harry Hill in every performance, was unmasked as Sir Grayson Perry. The 64-year-old artist, who has appeared on panel shows like Have I Got News For You?, is best known for his tapestries, ceramic vases and playing a female character called Claire.

He jokingly told the judging panel that he had been trying to sound like comedian Harry Hill to throw them off the scent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After his unmasking, Snail was also eliminated after judges chose to save Pufferfish. With plenty of clues about the regency era, and the Bridgerton soundtrack playing in the background of VT packages, fans thought it was probably an actress from the Netflix show, with names like Claudia Jessie and Bessie Carter being thrown around.

When unmasked, it was revealed that Snail was in fact singer Andrea Corr. All the clues about the regency era actually pointed towards her playing Jane Eyre in a 2010 theatre production of Charlotte Bronte’s romantic drama.