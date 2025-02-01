Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Masked Singer is the best guessing game on TV and one character is leaving viewers scratching their head.

The hit iTV show is back this Saturday with a new episode to help the panel and viewers get closer to the identity of the hidden celebrities (or confuse fans even more!). Millions have tuned in as stars such as Mel Giedroyc, Prue Leith, and Macy Gray were among the contestants already unmasked - but who could be next?

Kingfisher has become the name on anyone lips, with the Masked Singer fanbase seemingly split on the face behind the mask. Here’s all the clues and theories we have so far for Kingfisher.

What have the clues for Kingfisher been so far on The Masked Singer?

The real identity of Kingfisher on The Masked Singer has left fans split. | ITV

The latest clues are:

Kingfisher was in a fishing boat

“Let me take you BAFTA my place and show you around”

“I’ve built a home by the river” and sitting on the “southside of the river bank enjoying the peace and quiet”

Three cans seen in the VT which say ‘salty’, ‘sour’ and ‘sweet’

A diary with a GP appointment at 11am in Chelsea

Kingfisher said they were “crafty” with a sewing kit seen in the VT

Motorbike jacket and helmet in the VT

For their clue song, Kingfisher performed Luck Be A Lady from the musical Guys and Dolls. Kingfisher has also offered up a riddle, which read: “Fishing and planting, digging and mowing, to reap the rewards, you'd better get sowing.”

Kingfisher in The Masked Singer | Bandicoot TV/ITV

What have been the guesses for Kingfisher on The Masked Singer so far?

Kingfisher has a distinctive voice that the panel and viewers at home have said they recognise but can’t quite agree on an answer as to who is behind the mask.

Jonathan thinks it could be Vic Reeves behind the mask, while Maya got a lukewarm response to her suggestion of ex-Made In Chelsea star and I’m A Celeb champion Sam Thompson. Davina believes it is a comedian underneath the mask, and has gone with Lee Mack for the past few weeks, while Mo also went down the comedian route, guessing Joe Lycett.

Fans seem split on two name for Kingfisher. Some believe that comedian Harry Hill is behind the mask, with the other name cropping up being Ghosts and Wonka actor Simon Farnaby. One viewer said on X (formerly Twitter): “I was so certain Kingfisher was Harry Hill last week but that BAFTA clue is making me think it's Simon Farnaby - Horrible Histories won a BAFTA.”

Another name which has risen to the top of viewers’ minds is artist Grayson Perry. One fan said: “Still think Grayson Perry's under the Kingfisher mask - He's done tapestries (sewing thread) Motorbike = a 2020 documentary; he crossed USA on a bike. BAFTA = He won a BAFTA in 2013 for Specialist Factual.”

The Masked Singer continues at 7pm on Saturday, January 11 on ITV1, STV and ITVX.