The Masked Singer: Who is Snail? Latest clues and guesses for hidden celebrity including Andrea Corr and Emma Willis
The hit ITV show is back on Saturday nights, hosted by Joel Dommett and feature panelist Mop Gilligan, Davina McCall, Maya Jama and Jonathan Ross. The remaining masked characters are Wolf, Pufferfish, Dressed Crab, Snail, Bear, Kingfisher and Bush.
Snail has left a trail of clues to help the panelists and viewers identify them. Here’s everything we know so far.
What have been the clues to Snail so far on The Masked Singer?
The clues so far are:
- References to Snail living “a sheltered life” but “more worldly than you think”
- “making a mark at home and further afield”
- Mentions of revealing “scandalous secrets”
- A possible nod to Bridgeton with a VT beginning “Dearest gentle Masked Singer viewers...”
- A book about chivalry and etiquette
- Two rings
- A tie and boater hat
- Being “always close to home”
- Snail said: “It’s a real balancing act, being a snail, but it’s a good thing we glide along most surfaces.”
- "My first brush with stardom was under a name close to home"
Snail also offered a riddle clue, which said: “I can look rather fancy here standing in lace, but sometimes in my mind, it can be up in space.”
For their clue song, Snail performed Hold On by Wilson Phillips. They also offered up two clues of the world postcards, which were:
- "City hosts snail victory parade."
- "Snail casts spell over San Francisco."
What have been the guesses for Snail on The Masked Singer?
The panelists have had a mix of names come up in their guesses. MO has suggested that it could be Amber Davies or Leona Lewis behind the mask, while Davina has gone with Emma Willis or Amanda Seyfried. Maya has suggested Jennie Bond or Darcey Bussell, and Jonathan has guessed Dame Mary Berry or Nadine Coyle.
Fans are convinced that Andrea Corr is the face behind the mask. One said on X: “I know that voice! Snail is @ACorr_Official”.
Other guesses from fans have included Alesha Dixon, Nadine Coyle and Laura Whitmore.
The Masked Singer continues at 7pm on Saturday, February 1 on ITV1, STV, and ITVX.
