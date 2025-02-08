Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bush is in the semi-final of The Masked Singer - but have you figured out who is behind the mask yet?

The Masked Singer is back on Saturday night with the best guessing game of television being beamed into millions of homes. We’ve already seen stars such as Andrea Corr, Mel Giedroyc, Grayson Perry and Carol Decker - but who might still be in the competition?

Bush is just one of the characters remaining in the show. Here’s everything we know so far about Bush, including the latest clues and guesses.

Fans think that Bush on The Masked Singer could be an EastEnders icon. | ITV

What have been the latest clues for Bush on The Masked Singer?

The latest clues are:

“I’ve been doing this since I was a little shrub”

A sign that read ‘Bush’s Wonderful Wall’

Biscuits, cakes and sweets on a cake stand and a bowl of tomato soup or salsa

Bush said they are never “seen but not heard”

Framed photograph of Windsor Castle

Someone sitting in a directors chair watching Bush

‘Roo’ting Powder’ bag

Bush said they have been “very busy with the day job”

School jotter spotted in the VT that showed graffiti with ‘Bush 4 Ryan’ written on it, but with the letter ‘L’ scribbled out before ‘Bush’

Bush said ‘knowledge is flower-ful’

A university letter of acceptance from The Dean

Bush said they aren’t a "coward"

They like to "stage manage" where the plants go

A "Best Bush in Show" trophy

Bush was hoping for another "koala-ty" performance

“Comedy is central”

Pink watering can

Green door with No9

Bush’s clue song in episode five was Our House by Madness. They previously provided a riddle, which was: “I’ve been training for years, and there’s no turning back. Have you peeped through my leaves? Are you on the right track?”

In episode six, Bush’s ‘clue-nections’ words were ‘blank’, ‘turner’ and ‘front’. The panel quickly deduced that the hidden clue word was ‘page’

What have been the guesses for Bush in The Masked Singer?

Mo thinks it could be Stacey Solomon, while Maya thinks it could be Eastenders’ actress Maisie Smith. Davina has suggested comedian Morgana Robinson, while Jonathan has gone for comedian Rose Matafeo.

Fans seem almost universally convinced that the identify of the celebrity is none other than Eastenders star Natalie Cassidy. One viewer took to X (formerly Twitter) to say: “Letter of acceptance from the Dean… Gaffney? Our House in the middle of Albert Square? More references to Australia - “Roo”, “wild”, “koala” - who did a show called Wild In Australia? Natalie Cassidy!”

The Masked Singer continues at 7pm on Saturday, February 8 on ITV1, STV, ITVX and the STV Player.