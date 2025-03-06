Has David Platt died in Coronation Street? Actor Jack P Shepherd drops huge clue about his 'exit' from show
David Platt, played by Jack P Shephard, was run over on the cobbles after a botched hit-and-run scheme set up by David and his former inmate Andy to get Harvey Gaskell to back off from the Platts. However, what David didn’t account for was pregnant Daisy Ridgely being caught up in the crossfire, with both David and Daisy left fighting for their lives.
Corrie fans have been left wondering if David will make a recovery, with the final scenes of Wednesday night’s episode showing his family by his bedside while the Corrie resident spoke a narrated monologue over slow, sad music.
While Charlotte Jordan, who plays Daisy, had already confirmed her upcoming exit from the ITV soap, fans have been left in the dark over David’s future on the show. However, actor Jack P Shepherd might have just dropped a huge spoiler about his storyline.
Speaking to This Morning on Wednesday morning, the actor seemingly confirmed that his character was about to meet his end. He said: “Twenty-five years – it’s a long time. I think it’s about 25 years next month, it would have been nice to kind of reach that milestone but sadly it’s tonight, it’s the end. But I’ve loved every minute of it.”
When asked if he was leaving the show for good, Jack responded: “Yeah, I can’t believe we’ve managed to keep it out for so long but I think everyone will enjoy it.”
The actor, who has appeared on the soap since 2000, added: “It’s all I’ve ever known, I’ve been playing this part now longer than what I was playing Jack Shepherd, which is mind-blowing, really. But I’ve loved my time here, I love the character and it’s a really special, special episode.”
Rumours of his exit have been further fuelled after it was reported that the actor would be taking up residence in the Celebrity Big Brother house as a contestant in the new series. The Corrie star is rumoured to be joining the reality show cast alongside Love Island’s Chris Hughes.
Fans were gutted as they came to the realisation that David could be disappearing from the cobbles soon. One said: “Better not be the end we need David's one liners to keep the show funny.”
Another added: “The show’s dire at the minute and David is one of a few decent characters. If he goes them I’m out..”
