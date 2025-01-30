Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Actress Sally Lindsay recently revealed if a Coronation Street return was a possibility.

Sally Lindsay was best known as the Rovers Return barmaid Shelley Unwin which she played from 2001 to 2006. Speaking to the Radio Times, Sally said: "It's a great job and I've always said this about 'Coronation Street', never say never. "It has been many years now and I've got my own show and I produce as well, so it's probably not for me."

The actress, 51, stars in Channel 5 cosy crime comedy drama series 'The Madame Blanc Mysteries', which she co-created alongside Sue Vincent. However, Sally has backed other former 'Coronation Street' stars to return to Weatherfield, insisting it is a "great job". She added: "But I absolutely think it's the best thing ever for people to go back, because it's like another world."It's a great job."

Sally's comments come after Helen Flanagan - who last appeared on the ITV soap as Rosie Webster in 2018, before going on maternity leave - recently admitted she would be up for a 'Corrie' return. In November, she told the Daily Star newspaper: "I'd absolutely love to go back. I spoke to Sally (Dynevor, co-star) the other day and said, 'Oh you know, I've got to come back.' But they just haven't asked me.

"You have to go back if they ask you. It's up to the producer, it's not really up to you. You have to be asked, you can't just turn up. "I went back when I was 27 and I went back for 18 months, and then I left when I was pregnant with Delilah. I loved being back. I really enjoyed it, but I was having more comedy lines rather than the big storylines."

Sue Cleaver, Colson Smith and Charlotte Jordan recently announced they are leaving the soap later this year. Soap legend Helen Worth also left on Christmas Day after 50 years on the cobbles.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8pm on ITV1 and from 7am on ITVX.

