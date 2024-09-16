Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of ITV’s most popular quiz shows looks likely to have been axed, as new episodes have not been filmed for months.

Daytime quiz show Tenable is said to be unlikely to return to our TV screens any time soon and is more likely to have been axed.

The show, which was hosted by actor and TV presenter Warwick Davis, has aired for seven series on ITV in the 3pm weekday slot. The show has not been in production for two years, however, and ITV are reported to have held episodes back to air in the last few weeks.

The broadcaster has given no indication that the show will return and there also hasn’t been an appeal for new contestants issued by the production company in more recent times.

Tenable is played by a team of five people, four team mates and one team captain, who know each other well; sometimes they are work colleagues, pub quiz team mates, friendshup groups or family members. The aim is for the team captain to get as many teammates through to the final, whilst earning as much money as they can as they progress through the quiz.

Over the course of each game, players take it in turns to name the top ten answers on a given subject, which could be anything from the most populated European capital cities, to best-selling Madonna singles or the most common phobias. For every correct answer they find within the top ten, the contestant moves up the money ladder. The more players that get through to the final, the more chance there is of walking away with a potential jackpot of up to £100,000.

For quiz show fans, they can still watch Tenable as previous episodes are available on ITVX. ITV has not spoken out on the rumours about the end of the show, but multiple sources have told TV Zone that the show’s future is uncertain. Theprogramme first aired in November 2016, and was also briefly presented by actress Sally Lindsay.