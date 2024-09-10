Ofcom plans to launch a review of public service media after it found that TV and online platforms are now nearly equal as the primary sources of news for UK adults in 2024.

The media regulator’s survey revealed that television, which had been the dominant source of news for decades, has seen a steady decline in recent years. Meanwhile, online news consumption has increased, surpassing TV for some demographics.

According to its 2024 news consumption survey, TV and online platforms are now “on a par” as main news sources, based on 5,466 interviews conducted by market research company Jigsaw Research.

It also found that 70 per cent of adults now rely on TV as their main source of news, down from 75 per cent in 2023 and 79 per cent in 2018. Meanwhile, 71 per cent of people cited online platforms as their primary news source this year, up from 68 per cent in 2023 and 64 per cent in 2018.

Ofcom’s upcoming review will examine "how well PSBs (public service broadcasters) have delivered for UK audiences, including how PSB news is made available to audiences online," and may result in recommendations for future regulation or legislation.

Yih-Choung Teh, Ofcom's group director of strategy and research, said: “Television has dominated people’s news habits since the 1960s, and it still commands really high trust. But we’re witnessing a generational shift to online news, which is often seen as less reliable – together with growing fears about misinformation and deepfake content.”

The survey also highlighted the role of social media in news consumption, with more than half of UK adults (52 per cent) using social media for news in 2024, compared to 44 per cent in 2018. However, traditional public service broadcasters like the BBC and ITV remain prominent, with the BBC website being the top news source for 59 per cent of those accessing news through apps or websites.

Despite the rise of online platforms, television remains the preferred news source for older audiences, with 85 per cent of those aged over 55 relying on TV news, while 88 per cent of 16 to 24-year-olds favour online sources. Ofcom also noted a decline in the use of newspapers for news, calling it a “long-term trend.”

As part of its review, Ofcom aims to secure the future of high-quality news amid the generational shift to online platforms, while addressing concerns about misinformation and the reliability of digital news sources.