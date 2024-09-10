Marks and Spencer’s search for fashion designers in a new ITV series.

TV presenters AJ Odudu and Vernon Kay are set to host a new series which sees ITV join forces with M&S in the search for a new fashion designer. The new TV series M&S Dress The Nation will will follow 10 contestants as they compete to secure the role of junior designer at M&S's Paddington headquarters.

From the ITV trailer the show looks like it will be a cross between Netflix’s ‘Next in Fashion’ starring Gigi Hadid and Tan France and BBC One’s The Great British Sewing Bee with a touch of Channel 4’s ‘Aldi’s Next Big Thing’ thrown in for good measure.

Each week the contestants will take on a new fashion challenge and the winner will be chosen by a judging panel featuring M&S womenswear director Maddy Evans, designers and celebrity guests including Spice Girl Mel B.

In a press release AJ Odudu said: “I’m so excited to be hosting M&S: Dress The Nation on ITV alongside my mate Vernon. To host a primetime show that celebrates all things fashion is incredible and I can’t wait to help ITV and M&S unearth some brilliant new design talent.

“Accessibility to the creative industries for people across the UK is so important to me and shows like this provide an opportunity that really could change someone's life forever.”

The Big Brother host was recently named as a M&S fashion brand ambassador. Co-host Vernon Kay and his wife Tess Daly are also familiar faces of the brand after they fronted the Christmas food campaign in December 2023. M&S Dress The Nation is available to watch on ITV1 and ITVX from September 17 at 8pm.

